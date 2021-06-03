Steamship Authority says bring cash not credit cards when booking trips after ransomware attack

The Steamship Authority continues to be impacted by a ransomware attack and are once again asking passengers to use cash, not credit cards, when booking trips or parking at the authority’s terminals on Thursday.
The authority first discovered the ransomware attack early Wednesday and posted on social media and on the authority’s webpage that work continues Thursday in the effort to find both the origin and the fix to the attack that has crippled its computer network.
“At this point, customers remain unable to book or change reservations online or by phone, and the use of cash is recommended as there is limited access to credit card systems at some terminal and parking locations,” the authority posted at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. “Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate safely as scheduled, although some delays in the ticketing process may occur.”
The authority said it is working with local, state and federal partners to resolve the attack. “The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address Wednesday’s incident.”
In a statement a spokeswoman for the Boston FBI office said the agency as a matter of policy will not confirm that it is participating in the Steamship investigation. But the fact that the authority was targeted for a ransomware attack was not a surprise based on the increase in similar attacks recorded by the agency in Mass. Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
Last year, the Boston office got 90 ransomware reports, up from 53 in 2018.
“We receive at least 2-3 reports a week from new victims and we know the actual rate of infection is much higher than what is reported to us,” spokeswoman Kristen Setera wrote. “Massachusetts is a target rich environment. Industries like banking and finance make lucrative ransomware targets, along with healthcare, and manufacturing industries.”
The FBI’s national office attributed a ransomware attack on a national meatpacking company, JBS, to REvil and Sodinokibi which are reported to be connected to Russian organized crime.
