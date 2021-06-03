Steamship Authority says bring cash not credit cards when booking trips after ransomware attack

The Steamship Authority continues to be impacted by a ransomware attack and are once again asking passengers to use cash, not credit cards, when booking trips or parking at the authority’s terminals on Thursday.

The authority first discovered the ransomware attack early Wednesday and posted on social media and on the authority’s webpage that work continues Thursday in the effort to find both the origin and the fix to the attack that has crippled its computer network.

“At this point, customers remain unable to book or change reservations online or by phone, and the use of cash is recommended as there is limited access to credit card systems at some terminal and parking locations,” the authority posted at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. “Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate safely as scheduled, although some delays in the ticketing process may occur.”