FBI investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with his political fund-raising

That person, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing and politically sensitive investigation.

FBI agents in recent weeks interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and the business, asking questions about political contributions and company activities, these people said. Prosecutors also issued a subpoena to DeJoy for information, one of the people said.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with campaign fund-raising activity involving his former business, according to people familiar with the matter and a spokesman for DeJoy.

Mark Corallo, a DeJoy spokesman, confirmed the investigation in a statement but insisted DeJoy had not knowingly violated any laws.

“Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector,” Corallo said. “He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them.”

The inquiries could signal impending legal peril for the controversial head of the nation’s mail service — though DeJoy has not been charged with any crimes and has previously asserted that he and his company followed the law in their campaign fund-raising activity.

Spokesmen for the FBI, Justice Department, and Postal Service declined to comment.

DeJoy — who was appointed to run the Postal Service by its board of governors last May — has been dogged by controversy for almost his entire time in office. Soon after starting in the job, he imposed cost-cutting moves that led to a reduction in overtime and limits on mail trips that mail carriers blamed for creating backlogs across the country.

Democrats accused the prominent GOP fund-raiser, who personally gave more than $1.1 million to the joint fund-raising vehicle of former president Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party, of trying to undermine his own organization because of Trump’s distrust of mail-in voting. Two Democratic lawmakers, Representatives Ted Lieu of California and Hakeem Jeffries of New York, sent a letter to the FBI asking agents to investigate whether DeJoy or the Postal Service’s governing board “committed any crimes” in stalling mail.

In a congressional hearing last year, DeJoy disputed he was trying to affect the vote.

“I am not engaged in sabotaging the election,” DeJoy said at the time. “We will do everything in our power and structure to deliver the ballots on time.”

In early September, The Washington Post published an extensive examination of how employees at DeJoy’s former company, North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics, alleged they were pressured by DeJoy or his aides to attend political fund-raisers or make contributions to Republican candidates, and then were paid back through bonuses.

Such reimbursements could run afoul of state or federal laws, which prohibit “straw-donor” schemes meant to allow wealthy donors to evade individual contribution limits and obscure the source of a candidate’s money. In April, Wake County, N.C., District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, a Democrat, said that she would not pursue an investigation of DeJoy and that the matter was better left to federal authorities.

DeJoy has adamantly disputed that he broke the law. Asked at a hearing in August by Representative Jim Cooper, a Tennessee Democrat, if he had repaid executives for making donations to the Trump campaign, DeJoy responded: “That’s an outrageous claim, sir, and I resent it. . . . The answer is no.”

When the Post later published its report, Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, said the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which she chairs, would begin an inquiry and asserted DeJoy may have lied to the panel under oath.

Corallo noted in his statement about the FBI investigation that DeJoy “fully cooperated with and answered the questions posed by Congress regarding these matters.”

“The same is true of the Postal Service Inspector General’s inquiry which after a thorough investigation gave Mr. DeJoy a clean bill of health on his disclosure and divestment issues,” Corallo said. “He expects nothing less in this latest matter and he intends to work with DOJ toward swiftly resolving it.”

Asked Thursday about the development and whether President Biden believed DeJoy should step down, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would “leave the investigation and the process . . . to the Department of Justice.”

Last year, five people who worked for New Breed Logistics told the Post that they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fund-raisers at his mansion. Two employees said DeJoy would then instruct that bonus payments be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions.

A Post analysis of federal and state campaign finance records found a pattern of extensive donations by New Breed employees to Republican candidates, with the same amount often given by multiple people on the same day. Between 2000 and 2014, 124 individuals who worked for the company together gave more than $1 million to federal and state GOP candidates. Many had not previously made political donations, according to the Post’s analysis.