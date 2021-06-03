Group of Republicans seeks to lower Pride flag at embassies

“Our beautiful flag, Old Glory, is the single greatest symbol of freedom the world has ever known,” the South Carolina Republican said Tuesday. “It is an unmatched representation of liberty that is coveted around the globe, and it should be the only symbol that flies over our embassies in nations around the world.”

Representatives Louie Gohmert of Texas, Eric A. “Rick” Crawford of Arkansas, and Brian Mast of Florida became co-sponsors of the “Only Old Glory Act,” which Republican Jeff Duncan of South Carolina introduced to prevent all flags except for the American flag from flying over US embassies.

More congressional Republicans are backing legislation that would ban Pride flags from US embassies after the flag was flown at some American outposts during the first week of LGBT Pride Month.

Advertisement

The bill has 20 co-sponsors but isn’t likely to gain much traction in the Democratic-controlled House despite growing support from lawmakers well-known for their opposition to expanding LGBT rights. It was introduced twice before and finds most of its support from members of the Freedom Caucus, a far-right group of GOP lawmakers in the House.

Other high-profile backers of the bill include Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who previously made headlines for criticizing the Biden administration’s support for Black Lives Matter flags at US embassies.

In April, Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed US embassies and consulates that they could fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the American flag, reversing what was essentially a ban by his predecessor Mike Pompeo. This week, the US Embassy at the Vatican flew the Pride flag.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden to meet with Boris Johnson, queen

President Biden will get an audience with Queen Elizabeth II when he travels to Britain this month, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

“The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021,” the royal family said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The White House later confirmed the meeting in a statement that included details about Biden’s upcoming trip to the United Kingdom and Belgium, his first overseas travel as president.

While in Britain, Biden is planning to attend a Group of Seven summit of world leaders that will begin June 11 in Cornwall, a seaside county about 300 miles west of London. Before that, Biden plans to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

In Belgium, Biden plans to participate in a NATO summit on June 14. While there, he will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues,” Psaki said.

On June 15, Biden plans to participate in a United States-European Union summit and hold separate meetings with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

As previously announced, Biden will then travel to Geneva, where he will hold a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

While in Geneva, Biden will also meet with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Psaki said.

WASHINGTON POST

Justice Dept. seized reporters’ records in probe over leak

The Trump Justice Department secretly seized the phone records of four New York Times reporters spanning nearly four months in 2017 as part of a leak investigation, the Biden administration disclosed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

It was the latest in a series of revelations about the Trump administration secretly obtaining reporters’ communications records in an effort to uncover their sources. Last month, the Biden Justice Department disclosed Trump-era seizures of the phone logs of reporters who work for The Washington Post and the phone and e-mail logs for a CNN reporter.

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The Times, condemned the action by the Trump administration.

“Seizing the phone records of journalists profoundly undermines press freedom,” he said in a statement. “It threatens to silence the sources we depend on to provide the public with essential information about what the government is doing.”

The department informed the Times that law enforcement officials had seized phone records from Jan. 14 to April 30, 2017, for four Times reporters: Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau, and Michael S. Schmidt. The government also secured a court order to seize logs — but not contents — of their e-mails, it said, but “no records were obtained.”

The Justice Department did not say which article was being investigated. But the lineup of reporters and the timing suggested that the leak investigation related to classified information reported in an April 22, 2017, article the four reporters wrote about how James B. Comey, then the F.B.I. director, handled politically charged investigations during the 2016 presidential election.

NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

Bidens heading to beach home for birthday celebration

President Biden often commutes from the White House to his home state. He just usually waits until the end of the week.

On Thursday, Mr. Biden cleared his schedule to spend the day at his family’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to celebrate the 70th birthday of Jill Biden, the first lady.

“Anyone who knows the first lady knows how much she enjoys her time in Rehoboth,” Michael LaRosa, her spokesman, said.

The pair, who are rooted in their habits and not enamored with life at the White House — Mr. Biden has described it as living in a “gilded cage” — are planning a low-key celebration at home, with a cake but without the usual clutch of children and grandchildren, before returning to Washington for a rare weekend in the Executive Mansion.

Convention suggests that presidents should stay close to Washington and be judicious with taxpayer-funded travel, but that concept was tested to its limit with Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump spent over 417 days at one of his properties, a habit that blurred the line between his family business and presidential duties. He continues to charge the Secret Service for the cost of a room at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, according to The Washington Post.

Mr. Biden, by contrast, is essentially a president who commutes, continuing a routine into his presidency by swapping Amtrak for Air Force One. During his 36 years in the Senate, Mr. Biden made it a point to travel back to Wilmington, Del., to spend most evenings with his family, a habit so ingrained that he still speaks lovingly of the train service that brought him home. Mr. Biden has also spent at least five weekends at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, according to a review of his public schedule.

Advertisement

This trip is the first time this year that the president has traveled to the family beach house, a property he purchased in the summer of 2017 for $2.7 million. At the time, Mr. Biden said in a statement that “Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach.”

NEW YORK TIMES



