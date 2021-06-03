241 confirmed cases, 7 deaths, and 34,846 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

At the same time, another 34,846 coronavirus vaccine shots were administered, the Department of Public Health said.

The state also reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,530.

Experts and officials say the protection from vaccinations is kicking in, and the pandemic is subsiding after more than a year. Coronavirus illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths have declined precipitously from their peak during the state’s second surge early this year.

The DPH said 5,099 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 203 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Advertisement

The DPH also reported that 55,036 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23 million. New antigen tests were completed for 4,662 people, bringing that total to 1,341,401.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.62 percent.

The department said the rate would be 0.91 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations reported Thursday was greater than on Wednesday when 29,161 were reported. The new vaccinations brought the total to 7,926,423.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.7 percent of the 9,245,140 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.

The total shots administered included 4,209,713 first shots and 3,462,962 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 253,748 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,716,710.

Advertisement

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.