Queen Elizabeth II to meet with President Biden at Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the UK to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.