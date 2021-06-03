Trump increasingly obsessed with ballot audits in bid to overturn election

Trump has rebuffed calls from some advisers to drop the matter, instead fixating on an ongoing Republican-commissioned audit in Arizona and plotting how to secure election reviews in other states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Georgia, according to advisers. He is most animated by the efforts in Fulton County, Ga., and Maricopa County, Ariz., according to two advisers who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump remains relentlessly focused on the false claim that the November election was stolen from him and is increasingly consumed with the notion that ballot reviews pushed by his supporters around the country could prove that he won, according to people familiar with his comments.

Trump’s interest has been fueled by conversations he has had with an array of figures who have publicly touted false claims of election fraud. Among them, according to advisers, is Christina Bobb, a host at the One America News network who has privately discussed the Arizona audit with the former president and his team; Mike Lindell, the chief executive of the company MyPillow; and Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano, a Republican, who urged the state’s congressional delegation to reject Biden’s victory there last fall.

Trump has become so fixated on the audits that he suggested recently to allies that their success could result in his return to the White House this year, according to people familiar with comments he has made. Some advisers said that such comments appear to be just offhand musings.

A Trump spokesman declined to comment on the record.

Trump’s deepening preoccupation with post-election audits has created a singular situation, one in which a former president is regularly attacking the electoral legitimacy of his successor. And it comes as a coterie of his most devoted supporters have intensified their own rhetoric, making allusions to undemocratic actions that could result in Trump’s return.

This weekend, at a conference in Dallas of adherents of the QAnon extremist ideology, former national security adviser Michael Flynn was asked by an audience member whether a military coup like the one in Myanmar could happen in the United States.

’'No reason, I mean, it should happen here,’' he responded.

Flynn later posted a statement on Parler saying that his comments had been misinterpreted and that he does not support a military coup. But at the same event, lawyer Sidney Powell — who has represented Flynn in the past and also filed multiple unsuccessful legal challenges to last year’s election result — said she believed Trump should be ’'reinstated’' to office this year.

Powell did not respond to requests for comment. She told CNN on Monday that Flynn had in no way encouraged ’'any act of violence or any military insurrection’' and said that the media had ’'grossly distorted’' his remarks.

The escalating rhetoric by the former president and his backers shows that he is intent on keeping alive the falsehood that the 2020 race was rigged, a claim that critics say has perilous implications for the country and the public’s faith in how they select their leaders.

Trump’s campaign against the election continues nearly five months after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol, seeking to prevent the formalization of Biden’s win. And public surveys show that the lie about the election has taken root inside the Republican Party: A CNN poll in April found that 70 percent of Republicans said they did not believe Biden had won the election legitimately.

Trump has seized on such polls as evidence that investigations are warranted, advisers said.

Local officials in states where Trump supporters are pushing for ballot reviews have decried the attacks on the election results as dangerous.

In Arizona, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican who defeated an incumbent Democrat in November, said he believed state GOP leaders knew that the claims of electoral fraud in the state are ’'facially laughable.’'

Still, he said in an interview, ’'ordinary people, the ones who are showing up on a Wednesday night at a political meeting, I believe they really believe it. And that’s super sad.’'

’'We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer,’' Richer tweeted last month. ’'As a party. As a state. As a country.’'

But Trump has ramped up his public statements about the election in recent weeks and is expected to continue his crusade this weekend in a speech in North Carolina and at various summer rallies that are slated to begin this month.

’'Great work is being done in Georgia revealing the Election Fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election,’' he said in a statement Monday, adding: ’'The Left talks about election security but they do not practice what they preach because they are afraid of what might be found.’'

Advisers say he voraciously watches any television coverage he can find of the Arizona recount and reads ’'everything he can get his hands on’' about the audits, according to one person who speaks to Trump frequently. And he has made supporting his claims of a stolen election — or at least remaining silent about them — a litmus test of sorts as he decides whom to endorse for state and federal contests in 2022 and 2024.