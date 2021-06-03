Battle rages for the heart of the Mass. Republican Party

The story notes that “putting up a hard-line conservative . . . for governor would amount to forfeiting the race in liberal Massachusetts.” Todd Taylor, a state committeeman, said “it does hurt our goal of beating Democrats” as he argues that it’s OK, since otherwise “we will continue in a downward spiral.” That downward spiral was made worse last year by Lyons’s leadership, under which the party lost seats in the Legislature. It now has only three senators in the 40-member Senate.

The May 31 front-page story on state GOP leader Jim Lyons is a reminder of why the party is rapidly moving toward irrelevance in how the state is managed ( “Baker’s biggest foe may be his party’s boss” ). Lyons wants to diminish Governor Charlie Baker’s power in the state party structure, presumably in favor of a Trump sycophant to run instead.

Lyons and Taylor represent attitudes that are ludicrous. If they prevail, not only will the House and Senate be dominated by Democrats, but also Republicans will probably be denied the executive branch and with it the ability to appoint Cabinet officers to critical positions. A ludicrous attitude accompanied by arrogance is a losing combination.

Carl Gustin

Gloucester









In scramble for an identity, party misses an opportunity

The Globe’s front-page article on the Massachusetts GOP leadership highlights many of the organization’s current problems. Led by far-right chairman Jim Lyons, the group’s insistence on perpetuating Donald Trump’s agenda, including the Big Lie associated with the 2020 election results, has left the party scrambling for an identity. All you really need to know about Lyons is that he’s a disciple of Ted Cruz and the former president, two of the most abhorrent people ever elected to political office.

That Lyons would actively campaign against Governor Charlie Baker, a centrist Republican, proves his philosophy of party over country (or state). He has to know that a far-right Republican has no chance of winning a state-level election in Massachusetts. By continuing to steer to the far right, Lyons has relegated the Massachusetts GOP to an afterthought of our state politics.

If the Mass. GOP really desires to be an effective second-party force in our state, it has to condemn the lies and misinformation espoused by its current leaders and adopt more centrist positions that can be embraced by the residents of the Commonwealth.

Carl Markey

North Chelmsford





Digging in over dogma thwarts any chance of progress

As a former Republican and now an independent, I was struck by the closing quote of Emma Platoff’s article: “One side or the other has to win.” That, in a nutshell, is why I can no longer call myself a Republican.

At some point, the Republican National Committee morphed into an intransient counter of perceived Democratic positions. This includes thwarting any progress on solutions to problems we all face, such as global warming, voter’s rights, health care, and many others.

I am looking for representation of my views and solutions to our problems. That is difficult to find in a party that is only seeking power through dogma. Now, in Massachusetts, we have the party’s state committee vs. the elected GOP officials who won’t toe the line, another self-inflicted problem the party will have to deal with. Interestingly, in taking this position, the party no longer pretends to represent the voter.

Robert Murray

Scituate