Extending eviction protections is crucial as state of emergency ends

As the state of emergency is about to end, the needs of communities hit hardest by COVID-19 are being sidelined again. Recent Globe coverage (“What pandemic changes will remain?” Metro, May 23) doesn’t even mention critical eviction protections that expire in June.

More than 16,000 evictions have been filed in Massachusetts during the pandemic, disproportionately harming low-income residents and people of color. In most cases, a state law currently requires courts to pause eviction if a tenant is waiting for an overwhelmed system to process their rental assistance application. When that rule ends on June 15, people behind on rent due to COVID-19 will instead be pushed from their homes. With permanent eviction marks on their records, they will struggle to relocate and may become homeless. Even minimal protection from the loophole-riddled CDC moratorium, which halts the final physical removal stage of eviction, ends June 30.