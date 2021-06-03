26 players named to All-State football team for Fall II season

The list includes two quarterbacks (Natick’s Will Lederman and Springfield Central’s William Watson ), three running backs, two wide receivers, five offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, four linebackers, and four defensive backs. Many of the honorees played multiple positions for their teams.

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association announced it’s All-State football team for the Fall II season Thursday, composed of the best offensive and defensive players in the state this spring. The MHSFCA had picked an All-State Team every year since 1999, but skipped 2020 when there was no season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Natick senior Will Lederman is one of two quarterbacks selected for the 2021 All-State football team by the state coaches association.

Natick also placed senior tailback Jalyn Aponte on the team. Brockton wide receiver Nayvon Reid and lineman Naziah Armor are featured, as well as Mansfield linemen T.J. Guy and Jake McCoy. Other honorees include Lincoln-Sudbury standout defenders Will Ohler and Gordon Gozdeck, Stoughton senior twins Christopher and Christian Ais, and Catholic Memorial seniors Quincy Plumer and Owen McGowan — the state’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

QB Will Lederman, Sr. (Natick)

QB William Watson, So. (Springfield Central)

RB Jalyn Aponte, Sr., (Natick)

RB Jason Hall, Jr., (Durfee)

RB Owen McGowan, Sr. (Catholic Memorial)

WR Joe Griffin, Sr. (Springfield Central)

WR Nayvon Reid, Sr. (Brockton)

OL Naziah Armor, Sr. (Brockton)

OL Jake McCoy, Sr. (Mansfield)

OL Kyle Philbin, Sr. (Leominster)

OL Quincy Plumer, Sr. (Catholic Memorial)

OL Sean Sullivan, Sr. (St. John’s Shrewsbury)

DL T.J. Guy, Sr. (Mansfield)

DL James Lannon, Sr. (Braintree)

DL Will Ohler, Sr. (Lincoln-Sudbury)

DL Collin Taylor, Sr. (St. John’s Prep)

DL Nikhil Walker, Sr. (Ipswich)

LB Christopher Ais, Sr. (Stoughton)

LB Kyle Donovan, Sr. (Amesbury)

LB Gordon Gozdeck, Sr. (Lincoln-Sudbury)

LB Michael Strachan, Sr. (Attleboro)

DB Christian Ais, Sr. (Stoughton)

DB Jack Ford, Sr. (Lynnfield)

DB Anthony Morrison, Sr. (Bridgewater-Raynham)

DB Chrys Wilson, Sr. (Bishop Fenwick)

Taking note

▪ Triton Regional sophomore Andrea Boyle won a national championship Memorial Day Weekend at the U.S. Powerlifting High School and Teen Nationals in Aurora, Co. In only her third competitive meet, Boyle set a new national record for her division with a deadlift of 303.1 pounds, eclipsing the previous record of 293.2 pounds. Boyle also set personal bests in the squat (215 pounds) and bench press (115.7 pounds). The Boyle family is no stranger to strength competitions. Andrea’s mother, Margaret, competed in Strongwoman events in the 1990s and 2000s, and her older brothers, Mark, Luke, and John all won state titles wrestling at Triton.

▪ Bishop Feehan named former Boston College captain David Franzosa its varsity boys’ hockey Thursday. Fransoza , who has coached across levels of the South Shore Kings program the past 12 years, replaces Kevin Dunn, is stepping down after seven seasons with the Shamrocks.

“Coach is committed to building exactly the kind of hockey program that Feehan is developing in every sport — students and athletes first, character and sportsmanship always, ongoing player development, excellence and championships,” said Feehan AD Christan Schatz. “We are excited to compete at the highest levels in the Catholic Central League.”

Fransoza captained the hockey and baseball teams at Phillips Andover Academy (Class of ‘88).

▪ While the MIAA is holding a state tournament for spring sports, a number of conferences are sticking with their plan to wrap up the regular season with conference tournaments. The Patriot Cup started this week and the South Shore League tournaments start next week, with the Catholic Central League and Catholic Conference to follow. Formats will be announced shortly.

▪ For some leagues, the return of state tournaments this spring made conference tournaments a difficult ask. Athletic directors in the Hockomock League said they never planned for a Hockomock Cup this spring and have not discussed continuing the conference tournaments next fall and winter.

“This spring we added more games than we’ve had in any other season this school year,” said Foxborough AD Joe Cusack. “We just filled the whole schedule with games, and with the state tournament, it didn’t leave any room for a Hockomock Cup.”