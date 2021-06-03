After he forces Red Sox’ hand, Brandon Workman promoted to major-league roster

In a corresponding move, pitcher Colten Brewer was designated for assignment to Worcester.

Just under 48 hours later, the Sox made their choice: the reliever was promoted to the 40-man roster on Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Brandon Workman opted out of his minor league contract, forcing the Red Sox to make a decision to either call him up from Worcester or release him from their roster.

Workman, a two-time World Series champion, returned to the Red Sox organization in May after being released by the Cubs.

In seven appearances for Worcester, the righthander allowed three hits and five walks while notching 10 strikeouts.

“I feel like he came here on a mission to show that he could be that guy, and I think that he was more trying to impress that he has the stuff,” WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott said this week. “He was just a little disconnected with his delivery.”

Workman was a reliable option for the Sox until being traded to Philadelphia last August. He pitched poorly for the Phillies, and then for the Cubs.

