Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen scores OT winner after Philipp Grubauer makes 39 saves to hold off Knights

Rantanen scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime, Grubauer outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Wednesday night in Denver to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Wonderful and all, but he wanted to make sure the real star of the show received his fair share of the credit, too — goaltender Philipp Grubauer .

Mikko Rantanen found himself in the middle of an on-ice swarm from teammates after scoring the winner.

“Grubi bailed us out today. He had a really, really good game,” Rantanen said. “He’s basically the reason why we got to OT.”

Rantanen was the reason it ended in quick fashion. He took a cross-ice pass from Nathan MacKinnon and sent a liner over the shoulder of Fleury to set off a celebration in front of a boisterous crowd. The goal came with Reilly Smith in the penalty box for slashing Rantanen.

“Not our best game, but still found a way,” Rantanen said. “That’s what we’ve been doing the whole year. Sometimes we haven’t been feeling it and Grubi’s been awesome and stealing some wins for us — like today. That’s what you need if you want to win the Cup.”

It was Rantanen’s second career overtime winner in the playoffs. The first came in a Game 5 victory over Calgary on April 17, 2019, in a first-round series.

The Golden Knights weren’t pleased with the slashing call.

“Just a soft call,” Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I can’t even blame the refs. Because they’re fighting the embellishment of grabbing your face, or falling down, or dropping your stick every period. I can’t even blame the referee on it. They fooled them on it.”

Brandon Saad and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who’ve won six in a row to start the postseason, tying the franchise mark set in 1987 when the team was based in Quebec.

Grubauer had 39 saves in becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to pick up six straight victories to start a postseason.

“It’s really important,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of having a goaltender who can steal games in the playoffs. “I thought his performance was exceptional.”

Alec Martinez and Smith had goals for the Golden Knights, who controlled large portions of the action after two full days off following a 7-1 loss in Game 1. A fresh Fleury provided a big boost. He didn’t play in the series opener after a grueling seven-game series with Minnesota. Fleury stopped 22 shots.

The best-of-seven series heads to Vegas for Game 3 on Friday.

Colorado is 14-1 in a best-of-seven playoff series when winning the first two games since relocating to Denver in 1995-96.

Rangers sign first-rounder Nils Lundkvist

The New York Rangers and Swedish defenseman and 20-year-old first-round pick Nils Lundkvist have agreed to terms on an entry-level contract.

Lundkvist played 52 games with Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, finishing with 14 goals and 18 assists. He won the Salming Trophy in 2020-21 awarded annually to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL as selected by Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming.

Lundkvist established SHL career highs in several categories, including games played, goals, points, average ice time (21:24), and shots on goal (156). His 14 goals were the most by a defenseman in one SHL season by a player 21 or under.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 187-pounder has 30 goals and 48 assists in 166 career SHL games over parts of four seasons.