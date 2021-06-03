Brad Marchand silenced Nassau Coliseum with his OT winner against the Islanders in Game 3

As Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov was trying to steal Game 3 in a duel with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night, Marchand sent a shot from outside the left circle, some 6 feet before the goal line. It floated over Varlamov’s glove, top corner, far side, at 3:36 of overtime.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — They revere tradition here, from the four Stanley Cup banners — now about four decades old — to the newer hallmarks of Islanders Hockey, namely: hang in there, get some gigantic saves, grind out a tight win.

A sniper’s touch. The final: Bruins 2, Islanders 1, a 2-1 series lead for the Black and Gold, and a chance to take a commanding lead in Game 4 on Saturday night.

“Any puck,” said Marchand, who scored his third career playoff OT winner, “has a chance to go in.”

Not necessarily so against Varlamov (39 saves) and Rask (28), who were excellent. The latter stopped some crackling shots in OT, including a Jordan Eberle-Mathew Barzal combo two minutes in. Asked for his view of the winning goal, Rask said he was “catching my breath. I didn’t see what happened.”

What happened on this night: The Bruins carried the play, particularly in the second and third periods when they doubled up their opponents in shots (34-17), and had Grade-A goaltending from Rask. But Varlamov nearly stole it.

Standing tall after a Craig Smith goal in the first period, the Russian made 38 stops through 60 minutes, including eight on two Bruins power plays in the third. Boston couldn’t break through, and then Barzal did.

Barzal, the formerly scoreless Islanders star, notched his first of the series with 5:26 left in regulation, and what a time for it. He tied the game on the Islanders’ 20th shot, after the Bruins were outshooting the home team, 19-4, in the third.

Rask was looking in the opposite direction as Barzal had three whacks at the right post, free from the defending of Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon. Barzal jammed it home on the third, sending the Coliseum into a frenzy.

Rask said both he and Clifton miscalculated the bounce off the boards that preceded Barzal’s breakthrough. “He’s a nifty player,” Rask said. “I tried to get my weight on the post. Tough read on my part.”

It was another difficult moment for the defense, which lost steady backliner Brandon Carlo to a clean, hard hit from Cal Clutterbuck at 6:06 of the third. Clutterbuck rattled Carlo’s head off the end glass, leaving a dazed Carlo unable to get to his feet. He did not return. Cassidy said Carlo was in good spirits afterward, his availability for Game 4 unknown.

The Bruins killed all three penalties they took, including a Sean Kuraly cross-check with 2:15 left in regulation. It was one Kuraly probably didn’t think he earned, given the lax standard referees Francis Charron and Kelly Sutherland set earlier in the game. The Bruins survived until Marchand’s surprising strike.

“One I felt we deserved,” Cassidy said. “Good for Marchy. He’s a big-time player. He might have been a guy who got off his game a little bit at the start [high-sticking penalty], but he makes a huge play for us. Great leadership there.”

The atmosphere, with 12,000 fans rattling the walls with chanting and singing, was electric. Nassau Coliseum went bananas when Scott Mayfield dropped Taylor Hall with a big hit behind the Islanders’ net 1:13 in, and again when Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak took their lumps. They chanted “Tuuk-ka” and “de-fense” and had a few expletives for Marchand. They roared after Islanders finished their hits, and oohed when Charlie McAvoy pummeled Jean-Gabriel Pageau with an open-ice thunderclap.

“It’s like playoff hockey again,” said Cassidy, his voice slightly hoarse. “This is what it’s truly all about.”

Smith didn’t silence the crowd with his goal, but he gave them something to worry about. Smith, returning to the lineup after missing Game 2 because of a lower-body injury, snapped one crossbar-and-down for a 1-0 lead at 5:52 of the first.

Credit a whopper of an assist to Hall. Continuing his run of demonic backchecking this postseason, he lifted the puck from Barzal in the neutral zone, as the Islanders were changing. Hall set up Smith from the right wall, feathering a feed through two Islanders sticks.

It was the fourth consecutive playoff start — or, his entire 2021 playoff résumê — in which Varlamov allowed a goal on one of the first three shots he faced.

And now, with that quirky one that Marchand snuck through, the Bruins have a series lead.

“You don’t ask how, sometimes,” Cassidy said. “I thought we played a really, really solid road game. Good on the penalty kill. Overcame an injury to our guy, a shortened bench. Gave up a late lead on a bit of a misread, it wasn’t some huge breakdown. We found a way. Good for Brad, again. It doesn’t matter where it comes from, as long as it finds the back of the net, especially this time of year.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.