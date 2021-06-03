Bruins’ advantage after Game 3 win over Islanders tempered by Brandon Carlo’s injury

Well aware the Boston back line was down to five after Cal Clutterbuck’s hit put Carlo out of action, the Islanders turned up the churn against the Bruins. They forced OT on a late Mathew Barzal goal, and now will be fixed on pounding whatever six-pack of D coach Bruce Cassidy can roll out for Game 4.

It’s not likely Carlo will be fit to suit up, after appearing to suffer his second concussion in a matter of eight weeks when his head slammed against the glass 6:14 into the third period of the Bruins’ 2-1 OT win in Game 3 Thursday night over the Islanders at Uniondale, N.Y.

The Bruins will know Friday morning, depending on how Brandon Carlo’s head feels, what their backline will look like Saturday night in Game 4 of their series vs. the Islanders.

“Obviously, it’s tough at that point of the game,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, asked how the game’s dynamic changed once Carlo exited for the night. “The guys have logged a lot of minutes and you really need your full bench at that point — you’re just trying to survive the last minutes.”

It became harder when Barzal, without a goal in the postseason, potted the equalizer with 5:26 remaining in regulation.

“I noticed [then] that they just started soft-dumping the pucks,” added Rask, who is now 6-2 in the postseason. “And really forechecking hard and putting the pressure on our D. It becomes very taxing for those guys.”

By Rask’s eye, the Islanders didn’t change their shot selection with Carlo hors de combat. But their grind game increased. They don’t score much, but they clipped off the No. 4 seed in the East on the strength of smart, strong, structured play.

“I think they’re the type of team that they put a lot of pucks on net from the points and try to create rebounds and deflections,” noted Rask. “I don’t know if that changed after that.”

Observations from Game 3:

▪ Clutterbuck’s damaging hit, clean and delivered hip-first, was one of his four on the night. It was somewhat of a quiet night for the hard-hitting forward, who landed 17 smacks over the first two games of the series. The Isles finished with a 38-35 hit advantage. Nick Ritchie and Charlie McAvoy led the visitors with six pops apiece.

No denying the Bruins offense began to cook after McAvoy landed a big open-ice smack on Islander center Jean-Gabriel Pageau at 8:03. To that point, the Islanders held a 9-6 shot lead. The Bruins went on a 12-6 run for the remainder of the period and rolled up a 21-9 advantage in the third.

▪ In three games, the Bruins have fired 216 attempts at the Islander net, and the Isles have been limited to 159. With that greater volume of launches, the Bruins might be able to gain some greater breathing room on the scoreboard if they can create more traffic and deliver more tips and deflections on the Islander net. They certainly haven’t been hurting for looks.

▪ Thanks to the Craig Smith goal at 5:52 of the the first, the Bruins rolled up 48:42 in lead time — their longest stretch in eight postseason games. Over three games, they have led for 88:02, compared with 31:54 for the Isles.

▪ Rarity: Poor back-to-back nights for Patrice Bergeron in the faceoff circle. He led the league in faceoff wins during the regular season and held the best win percentage of the heavy truckers at the dot. But in Games 2 and 2, Patrice the Thief won only 14 of 39 drops, for a 35.9 percent success rate.

▪ If concussed, it will be Carlo’s third of his career and second in only a matter of weeks. He was slammed into the boards, his head again hitting the glass, by a predatory hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson (earning the Capitals winger a seven-game suspension).

Already without defenseman Kevan Miller (recovering from a hit by Dmitry Orlov in Round 1), the Bruins struggled to keep things tidy in their own end when Carlo exited.

A concussion would almost certainly sideline Carlo for the remainder of the series (Game 7 scheduled for a week from Friday). Players who formally enter the league’s concussion protocol must sit out for a week.

Carlo and Miller are both key members of the penalty-killing unit. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday morning that Miller will not be able to suit up for Game 4 Saturday on Long Island.

▪ Smith’s goal for the 1-0 lead in the first period, on only the Bruins’ second shot of the night, underscored a key challenge for the Islanders: trying to mute two scoring lines.

“That Krejci line is as dangerous as all get out,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz, noting the Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Smith trio. “On some teams that would be the No. 1 line.”

Hall made a pair of solid plays on the Smith strike. He forced a turnover in the neutral zone, to spark the rush, helped along by a Matt Grzelcyk feed that ultimately found Hall on the right wing in the attack zone. Smith collected Hall’s feed to the slot and fired to the top right corner.

▪ The Smith strike drained some of the energy out of the loud, intimate Coliseum, which no longer will serve as the Islander home once the playoffs have ended. They are headed to new, fancier digs next to Belmont Park.

“It’s a special place,’ said Islander center Brock Nelson, referring to the old barn, “because so many people have a connection to the glory days when they won four straight.”

“It’s a throwback building,” added Trotz. “People are on top of you . . . they are sitting on your bench, basically.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.