Bruins could use Kevan Miller’s toughness in this series against Islanders

Which is another way of saying the Bruins again find themselves missing Kevan Miller’s toughness on their blue line.

The end-of-series hugs-and-handshake line will be here soon enough. For now, all that hail-fellow-well-met sentiment lies deep in the background of cross-checks, face washes, body slams, and the general nastiness inherent in the pursuit of 16 postseason wins.

The longer a playoff series goes, typically its “ornery” level increases in lockstep. The Bruins and Islanders were set to meet in Game 3 of their series Thursday night on Long Island, the 11th time this season they were making one another’s acquaintance.

“He’s easing his way back in,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who declared that Miller will remain sidelined at least through Game 4. “He’s made some progress, but obviously not to the point that he’s with the team.”

Miller’s toughness, just one of his assets, acts as a deterrent for the opposition to engage in some of the smashmouth tactics often seen at this time of the season. The Islanders typically don’t cross that line, but they have a stiff, aggressive forecheck that has a way of raising the room temperature.

For instance, veteran winger Cal Clutterbuck landed a game-high 10 hits in Game 2 for a two-game total of 17 in just over 30 minutes of ice time. Matt Martin, who once rattled ex-Bruins winger Anders Bjork with a concussion-inducing slam in open ice, landed 11 smacks over the first two games.

Absent Miller in the lineup, the Bruins don’t have anyone of equal menacing pop.

“What it means is we lose a veteran guy, a strong guy, a heavy guy,” mused Cassidy.

Beyond his policeman’s presence, noted Cassidy, Miller also is missed on the Bruins’ penalty-killing efforts.

“It’s exposed us a bit on the penalty kill,” he said. “He’s played a lot of minutes there. We’ve had to use guys that maybe haven’t played quite as much. So that’s one area we miss him.”

Defensemen Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon, each willing customers in terms of physical play, can help somewhat in making up for the loss of Miller’s stout presence.

“Maybe they’re not Kevan Miller physical,” said Cassidy. “But they play hard. The want to compete and make it tough on the opposition, and that’s why they’ve stayed in the lineup. We like that part of their game.

“Kevan’s probably got a little more composure when he’s on; he’s been around a little longer. But the other guys are building that in.”

Miller, 33, has been on a hard-luck run over the last two-plus calendar years, dating to a fractured kneecap on the eve of the 2019 playoffs. He missed all of last season because of that injury, and its accompanying surgery and rehab, and needed time off in stretches again in the 2021 season to deal with related wear and tear.

He played well in the first-round series vs. the Capitals, but has not been seen since getting clobbered high in the offensive slot by Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov midway through Game 4 at the Garden. He spent the night at Mass. General, likely with a concussion, and the Bruins have offered no timeline as to when he might return to game action. The chances increase by the hour that he won’t return in this series.

Craig Smith, who missed Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, was expected back on right wing with Taylor Hall and David Krejci for the Bruins in Game 3.

Dinged up in Game 1, Smith exited after only 14 shifts and 10:14 in ice time in the 5-2 Bruins victory. He was scratched in Game 2 and Jake DeBrusk moved up to the Hall-Krejci combo.

“We anticipate he’ll play,” said Cassidy prior to the Bruins’ morning workout in Uniondale, “so there shouldn’t be any changes other than him going in and [Karson] Kuhlman coming out.”

In Game 2, Kuhlman rode on right wing with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle, normally DeBrusk’s designated spot. Provided Smith plays, DeBrusk again will start on the third line.

Cassidy also confirmed that Tuukka Rask would be in net for his eighth consecutive start this playoff season.

Rask clearly labored to get back on his feet a couple of times after saves in Game 2, and Cassidy noted Tuesday that the veteran goaltender is dealing with some nagging injuries.

“Tuukka’s ready to go, wants in,” said Cassidy. “I think it’s a little bit probably overplayed a little bit here. Tuukka missed some time earlier this year, so a little bit of that gets brought into it. But he’s ready to go and he’s played well for us. Very well.”

Rask entered the night with a 5-2 mark in the postseason, along with a .930 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against mark. He gave up four goals on 39 shots in Game 2.

The Bruins arrived in Uniondale much later than expected Wednesday because of a ground delay at Hanscom Field in Bedford. When it became obvious the wait for wheels up would be hours, many of the players and coaches went to their homes for dinner and returned for the evening flight to New York. “Typically we’d land before dinner, have dinner, settle in, have some free time,” said Cassidy, noting that the club often traveled later in the day this season because of COVID-related limitations on the road. “Shouldn’t be any issues at all, in terms of how we play or our ability to prepare.” … Game 4 is Saturday, scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. An official start time has not been posted for Game 5 Monday at the Garden. It could be as early as 6:40 p.m.

