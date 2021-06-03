Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves Game 3 after his head smashes the glass on a hit

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — If the result was as bad as the play looked live and on replay, the Bruins may be without Brandon Carlo for a while.

Carlo exited Game 3 against the Islanders following a knock to the head, a worrisome moment for a player with a recent concussion history.

At 6:06 of the third period, Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck put a clean hit on Carlo behind the Bruins’ net, but sent Carlo, wobbly, cut on the face and clearly dazed, to the dressing room. He did not return.