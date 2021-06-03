Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves Game 3 after his head smashes the glass on a hit

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — If the result was as bad as the play looked live and on replay, the Bruins may be without Brandon Carlo for a while.
Carlo exited Game 3 against the Islanders following a knock to the head, a worrisome moment for a player with a recent concussion history.
At 6:06 of the third period, Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck put a clean hit on Carlo behind the Bruins’ net, but sent Carlo, wobbly, cut on the face and clearly dazed, to the dressing room. He did not return.
Carlo, 6 feet 5 inches, is 6 inches taller than the 5-11 Clutterbuck. When the latter finished the hit to Carlo’s back and side, the left side of Carlo’s head smacked off the glass.
On his knees, Carlo instinctively grabbed his stick, tried to find his footing, stumbled, and couldn’t get up. He was helped to the dressing room.
Given Carlo’s concussion history — most recently, the Tom Wilson headshot that knocked him out in March — it was a difficult sight to witness.
But coach Bruce Cassidy offered a bit of optimism after the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win, saying Carlo was in good spirits. Cassidy didn’t want to rule out Carlo for Game 4 (7:15 p.m. Saturday) until he was assessed Friday morning.
