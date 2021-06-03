Martín Pérez throws 7 2/3 shutout innings as Red Sox hold off Astros with 5-1 victory

The Red Sox avoided a four-game sweep by the Astros with their 5-1 win Thursday afternoon. Martín Pérez turned in arguably his best performance as a Red Sox after tossing 7⅔ shutout innings. Pérez continues what has been a stellar season for the lefthander. He now has a 3.09 ERA in 11 starts and in his last seven appearances, Pérez possesses a 1.98 ERA.

Christian Arroyo got the Red Sox started with a three-run home run in the second inning against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Christian Arroyo got the Sox on the board in the second inning when he belted a three-run homer. It was his first of the season. Xander Bogaerts’s double in the seventh plated two for the Sox.

Brandon Workman made his season debut for the Sox and allowed a homer to Yuli Gurriel in the ninth, but fanned two in the frame, including Chas McCormick to end it.

The Red Sox (33-23) will travel to New York for a three-game series beginning Friday against the Yankees.

