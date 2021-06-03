Craig Smith is expected to rejoin Bruins for Game 3 vs. Islanders

The series stand at one win apiece. Game 4 will be Saturday night on Long Island.

Dinged up in Game 1, Smith exited after only 14 shifts and 10:14 in ice time in the 5-2 Bruins victory. He was scratched in Game 2 and Jake DeBrusk moved up to the Hall-Krejci combo.

Craig Smith, who missed Game 2 of the Bruins-Islanders series Monday night with an undisclosed injury, is expected back on right wing with Taylor Hall and David Krejci for Game 3 Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

“We anticipate he’ll play,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, prior to the Bruins morning workout in Uniondale, N.Y., “so there shouldn’t be any changes other than him going in and [Karson] Kuhlman coming out.”

In Game 2, Kuhlman rode on right wing with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle, normally DeBrusk’s designated spot. Provided Smith plays, DeBrusk again will start on the third line.

Cassidy also confirmed that Tuukka Rask will be in net for his eighth consecutive start this playoff season. Rask could be seen laboring to get back on his feet a couple of time after saves in Game 2, and Cassidy noted Tuesday that the veteran is dealing with some nagging injuries.

Veteran defenseman Kevan Miller, yet to recover fully from getting slammed by Washington’s Dmitry Orlov in Round 1, will not play in Games 3 or 4 on Long Island.

Cassidy noted that, beyond Miller’s grit and toughness factor, the Bruins miss the former UVM standout on the penalty kill.

Through two games, the Islanders were 3 for 6 on the advantage, while the Bruins were 3 for 4.

