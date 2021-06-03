EMass baseball: St. Mary’s Aiven Cabral headlines Players of the Week

Aiven Cabral, St. Mary’s — The junior tossed one of the most notable games of the season when he shut out Austin Prep, 3-0, the Globe’s top-ranked team. Cabral struck out nine and surrendered just three hits while snapping the Cougars’ 11-game winning streak.
Chase Cahill, Braintree — The senior struck out 14 in eight innings and knocked in the winning run with a single in the 10th inning during a 1-0 Bay State Conference victory over Needham on Friday.
Sam Kalivas, Methuen — After combining with Jomari Rose on a four-hit shutout, the junior ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th in a 1-0 victory over Chelmsford. He added a save in a 7-6 victory over Lawrence.
Advertisement
Kyle McClausland, Wellesley — There may not be a hotter hitter (or pitcher) in the Commonwealth than the Middlebury College-bound senior. After collecting six hits and seven RBIs last week, he went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in an 8-2 win over Walpole (adding a victory on the mound with five shutout innings) and followed that up with a three-run homer in a 6-3 victory over Braintree.
Vinny Purpura, Hopkinton — The junior lefthander pitched 11 ⅔ scoreless innings over two starts, striking out 10 in a 5-0 Tri-Valley win over Millis on Thursday, then went 5⅔ in a 7-0 victory over Bellingham on Tuesday.
Aiden Robey, Hull — The junior did it all for the Pirates in a 13-1 South Shore win over Norwell, pitching five innings of four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and knocking in three runs with a 3-for-3 day at the dish.
Sean Zaslaw, Weymouth — Not only did the sophomore strike out seven in five innings to earn the victory, but he also blasted a grand slam in a 6-3 Bay State Conference win over Newton North on Monday.
Advertisement
BRENDAN KURIE