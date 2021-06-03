EMass baseball: St. Mary’s Aiven Cabral headlines Players of the Week

Aiven Cabral, St. Mary’s — The junior tossed one of the most notable games of the season when he shut out Austin Prep, 3-0, the Globe’s top-ranked team. Cabral struck out nine and surrendered just three hits while snapping the Cougars’ 11-game winning streak.

Chase Cahill, Braintree — The senior struck out 14 in eight innings and knocked in the winning run with a single in the 10th inning during a 1-0 Bay State Conference victory over Needham on Friday.

Sam Kalivas, Methuen — After combining with Jomari Rose on a four-hit shutout, the junior ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th in a 1-0 victory over Chelmsford. He added a save in a 7-6 victory over Lawrence.