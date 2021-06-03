Game 56: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball.
The Red Sox close out their four-game series with the Astros Thursday afternoon. The end can’t come soon enough for the struggling offense, which has managed just four runs in dropping the first three games.
Martín Pérez will be on the mound as the Red Sox look to avoid a sweep before heading to New York this weekend for a three-game series with the Yankees.
Lineups
RED SOX (32-23): Santana CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Arroyo 2B, Plawecki C, Dalbec 1B.
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (3-2, 3.55 ERA)
ASTROS (31-24): Altuve 2B, Diaz SS, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Gurriel 1B, Jones LF, McCormick RF, Straw CF, Stubbs C.
Pitching: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 6.75 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Odorizzi: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 10-32, Devers 2-5, Gonzalez 1-7, Martinez 5-12, Santana 1-6, Vázquez 1-8
Astros vs. Pérez: Altuve 13-38, Bregman 3-14, Correa 5-20, Díaz 1-8, Gurriel 4-9, Maldonado 8-14
Stat of the day: Houston starters are on a streak of seven consecutive games with one run allowed.
Notes: Bogaerts went 0 for 3 with a walk on Wednesday and is mired in an 0 for 21 hitless streak. The slump has dropped his season line to .309/.372/.536 … Pérez has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts, the longest such streak in his career. He went 3-0 with a 2.60 ERA over five starts in May. Perez is 7-4 with a 2.70 ERA over 12 career starts against the Astros … Odorizzi is 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA over 18 career starts against the Red Sox.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.