Three-on-three basketball championships to be held at Hall of Fame in Springfield this month

Three-on-three games will be played on the Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams starting June 12. Teams will be seeded based on preliminary records, and knockout rounds will begin June 13.

USA Basketball announced Thursday that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield will host the 3x3 nationals for men and women this month.

For the first time, 3x3 basketball will be featured in the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. The Springfield event will serve as the final evaluation of athletes for selection to the US women’s 3x3 Olympic team.

The US men won’t have a team at the Olympics, as they were eliminated from a qualifying tournament by the Netherlands Sunday.

A team of WNBA standouts Skylar Diggins, Bria Hartley, Chiney Ogwumike, and Alyssa Thomas won the inaugural USA Basketball women’s 3x3 national championship.

