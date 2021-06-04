Some series to look forward to this summer

A few tidbits regarding shows from FX and FX on Hulu. First, the network and Ryan Murphy have spun off “American Horror Story” into an anthology series called “American Horror Stories.” Each episode will have its own horror story, and cast members will include some actors from other Murphy shows, including Kevin McHale from “Glee” and Dyllon Burnside from “Pose.” The new series will premiere on July 15, followed by the 10th season of “American Horror Story” on Aug. 25.

The third season of vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” is scheduled for Sept. 2, which isn’t soon enough. It will be followed on Sept. 7 by “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” the third season in the series that will focus on the Clinton impeachment.