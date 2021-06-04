Some series to look forward to this summer

A few tidbits regarding shows from FX and FX on Hulu. First, the network and Ryan Murphy have spun off “American Horror Story” into an anthology series called “American Horror Stories.” Each episode will have its own horror story, and cast members will include some actors from other Murphy shows, including Kevin McHale from “Glee” and Dyllon Burnside from “Pose.” The new series will premiere on July 15, followed by the 10th season of “American Horror Story” on Aug. 25.
The third season of vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” is scheduled for Sept. 2, which isn’t soon enough. It will be followed on Sept. 7 by “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” the third season in the series that will focus on the Clinton impeachment.
Advertisement
And then the still untitled anthology series from former local B.J. Novak is premiering on Sept. 16. About people dealing with relevant moral questions involving gun control, social media, and social justice, the show will feature Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Hedges, Ed Asner, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges, and others.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.