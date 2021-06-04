Google targeted as Germany increases attacks on Silicon Valley

Google’s news service became the latest target of an almost weekly assault on US tech giants by Germany’s antitrust chief Andreas Mundt.

The Google News Showcase will be examined by the Federal Cartel Office to check if Google’s terms offer “unreasonable conditions” to publishers involved and whether they hamper them using extra copyright introduced under a law passed last month, the German authority said in a statement on Friday.

The move follows a probe announced last week into Google’s data terms and one the week before into Amazon. The cases show the German antitrust regulator seizing new powers to scrutinize big tech. It’s quizzing the companies under new measures that let it move against so-called digital platforms that play a crucial role in the online economy. Its probes also include one into Facebook.