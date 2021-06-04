Staples offers $1 billion for Office Depot owner’s consumer unit

Staples made a $1 billion offer to buy rival Office Depot’s consumer business, the latest in its multiyear attempt to consolidate the office-products space.

USR Parent Inc., the owner of Framingham-based Staples, laid out in a letter Friday its plan to buy the consumer-facing units of ODP Corp., including the Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and websites. The cash offer, which isn’t for the entire company, is valued at about $18.27 a share, or about 43 percent of the 30-day average closing share price as of June 2, Staples said in a statement.

ODP stock has advanced 52 percent this year through Thursday’s close. ODP didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.