A general question about who proposes and why …

Q. There is a topic I have long wanted to see you address: Why do women today wait for men to be the one to propose marriage? Over the last 20 years, I have known so many bright, independent women who are in long-term, committed relationships and are more than ready to marry their guy but feel it’s not their place to bring it up. Often the couples have even been living together happily for a while. The poor guys in today’s world are pressured to find some clever website-worthy way to propose, often involving a photographer who is hiding out of sight. The future groom also has to pick out rings which the bride may like or may not, but she may feel uncomfortable speaking up.

I met my husband in college in 1970; when we had been a couple for about 18 months, I was accepted by VISTA, the volunteer corps, which would likely take me far away and not allow me to be married in the interim. I said to my guy, “Is there any reason I shouldn’t go?” He said yes, and we were married four months later. That was in 1970, and we’ve had 50 wonderful years together. What I did was the norm then, among my peers — couples even went ring shopping together. Somehow, in spite of “women’s lib” there has been a huge shift and I’d love to know how this evolved.

WONDERING

A. I do think many women (straight women, if that’s who we’re talking about) bring up marriage, pick out rings, and even get down on one knee to say, “Please, let’s do this forever.”

If this column serves as evidence of anything, it’s that sometimes marriage is a topic of conversation brought up by one party before the other is ready to commit. In your case, your partner was good to go. But that’s not always the case.

Also, some couples who live together happily have reason to ask, “Why rock the boat?” I don’t want to generalize too much here, but I do think some couples are asking how marriage might change the good stuff. Sometimes they’re also freaked out about weddings. Because you’re right; the wedding industry got big, and a proposal leads to decisions about how to celebrate, and that can be overwhelming.

I just wouldn’t assume anything about younger couples, if I were you. In my own life and in this column, women talk to their partners about marriage.

I also think that 2020 might have streamlined a lot of awkward conversations. People want to get going with their lives. If a person was isolated with a partner with marriage on their mind, I think it probably came up in conversation more than a few times.

I think you’re seeing a small sample. A lot of women out there are a lot like you.

For the record, this is why I think the Globe needs a wedding column — to show variety. Because there’s plenty of that out there.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Blame it on “The Bachelor” series.

THEKIDSRALLRIGHT





You realize that you didn’t propose, right? You basically asked him to ask you.

BIFFYDITZMEYER





Truthfully I think the proposal stuff all got out of hand with the advent of reality TV and the start of social media. People love to show off and post things like elaborate, staged proposals. It’s even filtered down into middle/high schools with poor boys having to do it for dates to dances.

LUPELOVE





The idea that women are sitting around waiting for a guy to show up and spontaneously propose is pretty dated. In my experience, it’s a joint decision/discussion that leads to an engagement. Sure, maybe the guy buys the ring, but even that’s often a joint decision or something that is done together. Guys propose, mostly because I guess it’s tradition and some guys may plan an elaborate proposal, but many don’t.

BOSTONSWEETS21





Over the last 20 years, I have known so many bright, independent women who are in long-term, committed relationships and are more than ready to marry their guy but feel it’s not their place to bring it up.

AULDYIN





This brought back memories of the Weddings board that was on the old Boston.com chat rooms. It was so much fun and was very helpful in the whole range of weddings and marriage topics. I made some great friends, still keep in touch with some today (14 years later). On Love Letters, we don’t hear about all the normal couples who come to a mutual decision about getting married and proceed from there, but I know there are tons of them. Most of my friends’ kids have done this without a lot of drama and no proposals on the scale of a gender reveal (thank God)!

COSMOGIRL





Based on what I know about my daughter and her friends, most of them lived together before getting married. I am sure they had talked about getting married before the actual engagement. I can’t imagine anyone who is surprised that they get asked to get married. The actual date of the proposal might be a surprise but the answer wasn’t in question. And I think that most people talk about what type of ring they want even if they don’t pick out the actual ring together.

LEGALLYLIZ2017





“The poor guys in today’s world are pressured to find some clever website-worthy way to propose, often involving a photographer who is hiding out of sight.” No they aren’t. Just because some do that doesn’t mean they have to. By the way, we only know of those because they are by definition over the top and for public viewing. Millions are having low-key proposals with just the two of them present. I think most women want sincerity not grand gestures.

BKLYNMOM

