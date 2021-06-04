Five things to do, June 7-13

Poet-activist Philip Robinson, Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, and Acting Mayor Kim Janey will kick off Pride Lights, a virtual event co-sponsored by Boston Pride that will honor those who live with and have died from HIV/AIDS. 6 p.m. Blackstone Square Park in the South End will remain aglow throughout June. bostonpride.org

Thursday

2. Literature in the Square

Expect the unexpected at Lit Crawl Boston 2021, featuring sessions such as Poetry+Science, South Asian Immigrant Stories, and more at venues throughout Cambridge’s Central Square. Readings, co-presented by Boston Book Festival, begin at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Drop-in events are free; ticketed events starts at $15. Register at bostonbookfest.org.

Friday

3. Flowery Delight

Learn the art of pressed flowers on the lawn of Duxbury’s Nathaniel Winsor Jr. House. Hear from historian Carolyn Ravenscroft about the opportunities botany created for women in science before trying your hand at pressing flowers. Materials are provided with the $20 ticket. 3 p.m. Register at duxburyhistory.org.

Saturday & Sunday

4. Pottery Trail Tour

From intricate animal teapots to hand-built ceramic dinnerware and garden artwork, there’s a little bit of glaze for everyone to love on the Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail. Meet the 20 potters outdoors and browse their wares at nine studios in scenic Western Massachusetts. Get a “Trail Passport” at your first stop to secure your spot in a raffle. Learn more at apotterytrail.com.

Sunday

5. Garden Serenade

Stroll Tower Hill Botanic Garden as some of Boston’s foremost chamber musicians serenade you during Music in Bloom. A piano player, string quartet, and the Juventas New Music Ensemble are featured players. Tickets, available for entry at 6:30 and 7 p.m., start at $25. towerhillbg.org

