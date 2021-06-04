Home design inspiration: A 10-year-old boy’s room designed to grow with him

1. A small leather chair, a pouf, and a floor lamp turn a tight corner into a cozy reading nook. “We love how the clunky industrial elements contrast the organic, rough edged ones,” Brady says.

Their 10-year-old client’s parents had two requests: Use some of his existing furniture, and create a scheme that would last through his teenage years. Other than that, Leah Hook and Sonia Brady of Gray Oak Studio took direction from the boy himself. Or rather, from the inspiration images the tween pulled from Pinterest. “He was drawn to rustic and industrial elements, including wood planked walls, pipe decor, and bold geometric patterns,” Hook says. The mural brings big personality to a small room that could not support too many design choices. “We chose one statement moment and let the other elements reinforce it,” Brady says.

Advertisement

2. The Foggy Forest mural from PhotoWall.com comes as wallpaper and satisfies the boy’s desire for a rustic feature wall, as well as his parents’ wish to re-use his bed rather than buying a new one.

3. Industrial pipe wall shelves take advantage of vertical space while the open design does not block the mural. The video game controller wall décor, which lights up, was a must-have for the young client.

4. Having the dresser double as a nightstand made space for the chair on the other side of the bed. “Creative space planning and multifunctional furniture is key in small spaces,” Hook says.

5. The rug’s large-scale geometric pattern offers interest without competing with the natural shapes in the mural. “Just because it’s not the focal point doesn’t mean it has to be boring,” Hook says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.