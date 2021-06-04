For sale: Houses where you can spend summer in the shade

LOT SIZE 0.47 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $475,000 in 2019

PROS Exuding Craftsman charm beneath tall evergreens, this 1931 bungalow seems plucked from the Pacific Northwest, while the backyard evokes a tiny Olmsted Park, with gravel paths meandering through a lush landscape. Enter through the side door into a bright breakfast room with vaulted ceilings and a window seat. The updated kitchen includes a five-burner stove with backsplash inlay and vent hood. The dining and living rooms both feature prairie-style glass doors and hardwood floors; the latter includes a brick fireplace, and opens to a sunroom in the front of the home. Off the dining room are three bedrooms and a spacious bath. There’s laundry and a rustic bath in the basement.

CONS An offer has been accepted.

Sarah Shimoff, Compass, 617-501-3015, sarah.shimoff@compass.com

73 KINGLAND ROAD / STOW HANDOUT

$875,000

73 KINGLAND ROAD / STOW

SQUARE FEET 1,752

LOT SIZE 1.02 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $92,000 in 1984

PROS Down a forest-flanked dirt road, this 1925 cottage boasts 120 feet of waterfront on Lake Boon. Enter through a tiled mudroom into an open living area with hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a dining area, while the family room features a wood stove and stone chimney. Glass doors open to a sunroom, where three sets of sliders afford panoramic water views and access to the wraparound deck, tree-shaded patio, and a path leading down to the water’s edge. Past a newer bath off the entryway, the primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and sliders to the deck. Upstairs, two more bedrooms share a bath.

CONS Needs a new septic tank and roof.

Lori Megee, Keller Williams Boston Northwest, 978-621-4273, LoriM@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.