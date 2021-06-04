fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Houses where you can spend summer in the shade

Keep cool beneath the trees with these leafy landscapes in Framingham and Stow.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated June 4, 2021, 26 minutes ago
368 BROOK STREET / FRAMINGHAM
$569,000

SQUARE FEET 1,816

LOT SIZE 0.47 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $475,000 in 2019

PROS Exuding Craftsman charm beneath tall evergreens, this 1931 bungalow seems plucked from the Pacific Northwest, while the backyard evokes a tiny Olmsted Park, with gravel paths meandering through a lush landscape. Enter through the side door into a bright breakfast room with vaulted ceilings and a window seat. The updated kitchen includes a five-burner stove with backsplash inlay and vent hood. The dining and living rooms both feature prairie-style glass doors and hardwood floors; the latter includes a brick fireplace, and opens to a sunroom in the front of the home. Off the dining room are three bedrooms and a spacious bath. There’s laundry and a rustic bath in the basement.

CONS An offer has been accepted.

Sarah Shimoff, Compass, 617-501-3015, sarah.shimoff@compass.com

73 KINGLAND ROAD / STOW
$875,000

SQUARE FEET 1,752

LOT SIZE 1.02 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $92,000 in 1984

PROS Down a forest-flanked dirt road, this 1925 cottage boasts 120 feet of waterfront on Lake Boon. Enter through a tiled mudroom into an open living area with hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a dining area, while the family room features a wood stove and stone chimney. Glass doors open to a sunroom, where three sets of sliders afford panoramic water views and access to the wraparound deck, tree-shaded patio, and a path leading down to the water’s edge. Past a newer bath off the entryway, the primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and sliders to the deck. Upstairs, two more bedrooms share a bath.

CONS Needs a new septic tank and roof.

Lori Megee, Keller Williams Boston Northwest, 978-621-4273, LoriM@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

