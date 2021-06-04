Danville, Vt., school board reaffirms decision to change name

The Danville, Vt., school board voted again to change the school’s nickname after a petition opposing the decision garnered more than 500 signatures.

In a 4-1 vote on Tuesday evening, the school board members reaffirmed the policy to prohibit the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot, the Caledonian Record reported.

The school board first voted on March 23 to make the change, effectively ending the use of the “Indians” nickname.