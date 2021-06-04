Danville, Vt., school board reaffirms decision to change name

The Danville, Vt., school board voted again to change the school’s nickname after a petition opposing the decision garnered more than 500 signatures.
In a 4-1 vote on Tuesday evening, the school board members reaffirmed the policy to prohibit the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot, the Caledonian Record reported.
The school board first voted on March 23 to make the change, effectively ending the use of the “Indians” nickname.
More than 60 people attended the board meeting via Zoom where there were two hours of public comments.
Advertisement
One of the people who helped organize the petition, Dawn Peck Pastula, said the community wanted the chance to vote on the decision, the newspaper reported.
“You can have pride in what you were, and you can have pride in the time that you had, and we can move forward and give these kids more,” board member Clayton Cargill said.
Carol McGranahan, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and a member of the Abenaki nation, spoke saying that the chiefs from all four recognized tribes in Vermont support the board’s decision to remove the name.