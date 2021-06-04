Deer tranquilized and relocated from North End

Officials tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old deer that was found in Boston’s North End on Friday, the state Environmental Police said.
Officials decided to tranquilize and relocate the doe because of the prevalence of people and activity in the area, Environmental Police said in a statement on Facebook. Boston police and Animal Control helped immobilize the wayward creature.
It was evaluated for injuries and was found to be in good health, the statement said. It was taken to an undisclosed location and was monitored until it fully recovered from the effects of the immobilization agent.
