Dorchester teen charged in non-fatal shooting in Roxbury

A Dorchester teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of a man in Roxbury last month, police said in a statement.
Jean Bastien, 18, faces charges of armed assault with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Boston police said in a statement. His arrest came on a warrant out of the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, police said, where he will later be arraigned.
The victim survived the shooting, which was reported April 12 at 8:22 p.m. near 290 Blue Hill Ave., police said.
Advertisement
Bastien was arrested Friday at 10:13 a.m. near 16 Sonoma St. in Roxbury, police said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.