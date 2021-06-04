Dorchester teen charged in non-fatal shooting in Roxbury

A Dorchester teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of a man in Roxbury last month, police said in a statement.

Jean Bastien, 18, faces charges of armed assault with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Boston police said in a statement. His arrest came on a warrant out of the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, police said, where he will later be arraigned.