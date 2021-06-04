GOP chairman must condemn anti-gay remarks or resign, Mass. House Republicans say

Lyons, who heads a socially conservative faction of the party, has stayed mum after Deborah Martell, an elected member of the Republican State Committee, told a gay congressional candidate she was “sickened” that he and his husband had adopted children together.

Nearly every Republican in the Massachusetts House has signed a letter that slams GOP Chairman Jim Lyons for failing to condemn a fellow Republican for making anti-gay remarks and demands he do so immediately or resign his position.

“If you will not assert your position as the leader of this esteemed party and demand Ms. [Martell’s] resignation, then we call on you to resign as the Chair of the Party and allow for your replacement,” the letter says. “If you are unprepared or unwilling to call for the resignation of Ms. [Martell], then it gives the appearance that you, and by extension, the Massachusetts Republican Party, are tolerant of these beliefs and actions. As a collective, we legislators are not.”

Martell’s comments “are disturbing on many levels and are in no way representative of the values of the Republican Party,” the letter said.

Lyons did not return requests for comment, nor did Martell, who represents Ludlow on the 80-member panel that governs the state party. The letter was authored and circulated Friday morning by State Representative Peter Durant, a conservative Republican from Spencer who has been aligned with Lyons on policy issues in the past. Durant said 29 of the caucus’ 30 members have already signed on.

Several top Massachusetts Republicans, including Governor Charlie Baker and Vice Chairman Tom Mountain, have called on Martell to resign for the hateful remarks.

But Lyons has ignored calls and messages from fellow Republicans about the matter, several Republicans said. Earlier this week, Mountain called Martell directly and asked her to resign — a step he took because the chairman wouldn’t, he said.

“Hopefully she’ll do the right thing,” Mountain said. “I don’t know if she will because she hasn’t done the right thing yet.”

The incident is deepening divisions within a party already split between moderate Republicans aligned with Baker and hardliners who back Lyons. Lyons was narrowly reelected to the chairmanship in January, winning with a slim three-vote majority. He has pushed to excise Baker further from the party’s operations, an effort that could come to a head at the party’s next meeting on June 9.

In e-mails obtained by the Globe, Martell denigrated the candidacy and family choices of Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, who is running for a Second Congressional District seat and along with his husband has two children, 19-year-old Ashley and 10-year-old Rylan.

“I heard he was a ‘married’ homosexual man, who adopted children. I was sickened to hear this,” Martell wrote in a May 15 e-mail to fellow Republicans.

Sossa-Paquette confronted Martell days later and said he planned to go public with her remarks.

“I am a Catholic who loves God and His Ten Commandments. I wish the best for every person in the world, including you!” Martell wrote back to Sossa-Paquette on May 19, according to an e-mail reviewed by the Globe. “What sickened me was that you adopted children. . . . Children deserve a mom and a dad. That’s how God designed marriage and the family.”

Sossa-Paquette pleaded with Lyons to get involved and direct Martell to resign, but said the chairman is “washing his hands of it.”

In a lengthy e-mail to dozens of Massachusetts Republicans, Sossa-Paquette lamented that Lyons, whom he once supported, had failed to stand up for him.

“Jim, you have demonstrated to the committee and me that you appear to not have the fortitude of a spine to lead the Republican Committee,” Sossa-Paquette wrote this week. “I repeatedly tried to get you to stand up for a Republican Party that does not tolerate bigotry, racism, intolerance, for that is the leader I thought I was campaigning for.”

“Jim Lyons you should be ashamed,” Sossa-Paquette wrote.

The e-mails about Sossa-Paquette were not the first time Martell sent hateful anti-gay remarks to and about fellow Republicans.

When Alex Hagerty, director at large for Massachusetts Log Cabin Republicans, became Abington’s first openly gay selectman, an e-mail circulated among state committee members congratulating him. Martell privately replied “Hell is real!” according to Hagerty, who received a copy of her e-mail from a fellow Republican.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.