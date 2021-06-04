It’s National Doughnut Day. Here’s where you can get a free one in Mass.

“The “Donut Lassies” are now often credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when the troops (commonly known as “doughboys”) came back from fighting in Europe,” the Salvation Army said in a statement .

The “holiday” was created in 1938 in Chicago by the Salvation Army to celebrate the women, called “Donut Lassies,” who provided soldiers fighting in World War I with doughnuts in France in 1917, according to the Salvation Army.

National Doughnut Day is here, and a number of Massachusetts shops are celebrating with free treats.

Here’s how some area doughnut stores are marking the holiday — and how you can snag a free treat.

Dunkin’

Head to your favorite Dunkin’ on Friday, and you’ll get a free donut when you buy any drink.

Jennifer Lee’s Bakery

Jennifer Lee’s Bakery, a stall in the Boston Public Market, is offering customers a free doughnut with purchase on Friday.

Glazy Susan

Worcester’s Glazy Susan is giving away free vanilla-glazed doughnut holes with every doughnut purchase, while supplies last. The store is offering a vegan version of the treats, too.

Krispy Kreme

Unfortunately, without a Krispy Kreme location in the state, this one doesn’t apply to Massachusetts residents.

But for people in Connecticut or New York — or for those who are willing to make the drive — Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice to celebrate National Doughnut Day. Plus, Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to those who have been vaccinated and present their vaccination card to prove it, so some could leave with two free doughnuts.

Union Square Donuts

While Union Square Donuts, with locations in Somerville, Boston, and Brookline, isn’t offering any freebies to mark the occasion, they did whip up two new doughnut flavors to celebrate.

The “Homer” doughnut, which resembles Homer Simpson’s favorite treat, and a new French toast-flavored glazed doughnut will be available throughout the weekend.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.