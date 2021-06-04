It’s National Doughnut Day. Here’s where you can get a free one in Mass.

National Doughnut Day is here, and a number of Massachusetts shops are celebrating with free treats.
The “holiday” was created in 1938 in Chicago by the Salvation Army to celebrate the women, called “Donut Lassies,” who provided soldiers fighting in World War I with doughnuts in France in 1917, according to the Salvation Army.
“The “Donut Lassies” are now often credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when the troops (commonly known as “doughboys”) came back from fighting in Europe,” the Salvation Army said in a statement.
Here’s how some area doughnut stores are marking the holiday — and how you can snag a free treat.
Advertisement
Dunkin’
Head to your favorite Dunkin’ on Friday, and you’ll get a free donut when you buy any drink.
It donut get better than this. Come celebrate #NationalDonutDay with us TODAY and get a free donut with any beverage purchase! pic.twitter.com/E8ptlckpiq— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 4, 2021
Jennifer Lee’s Bakery
Jennifer Lee’s Bakery, a stall in the Boston Public Market, is offering customers a free doughnut with purchase on Friday.
Happy National Donut Day!!! Today only, get a FREE donut with any purchase made at our stall @bostonpublicmarket !!! We’re open 10-6pm - Fresh Donuts will be delivered at 11am.Posted by Jennifer Lee's Bakery on Friday, June 4, 2021
Glazy Susan
Worcester’s Glazy Susan is giving away free vanilla-glazed doughnut holes with every doughnut purchase, while supplies last. The store is offering a vegan version of the treats, too.
HAPPY NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY! We’re giving away free Susies (doughnut holes) with every doughnut purchase today while supplies last!— GlazySusan (@GlazySusan) June 4, 2021
Hours: 9-3 at the DCU Center Door 15A.
📸 vegan berry crisp#glazysusan #nationaldonutday pic.twitter.com/WyU85yT1GY
Krispy Kreme
Unfortunately, without a Krispy Kreme location in the state, this one doesn’t apply to Massachusetts residents.
But for people in Connecticut or New York — or for those who are willing to make the drive — Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice to celebrate National Doughnut Day. Plus, Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to those who have been vaccinated and present their vaccination card to prove it, so some could leave with two free doughnuts.
🎉🥳 Celebrate #NationalDoughnutDay with any doughnut FREE! 🍩 Yes, ANY #doughnut, for no dough! IN SHOP TODAY ONLY! #krispykreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 4, 2021
Participating US & CAN shops on Friday 6/4 ONLY, while supplies last! Limit one per person. Not valid for online orders. Info https://t.co/kM57AWU2he pic.twitter.com/op25MlXRlY
Union Square Donuts
While Union Square Donuts, with locations in Somerville, Boston, and Brookline, isn’t offering any freebies to mark the occasion, they did whip up two new doughnut flavors to celebrate.
The “Homer” doughnut, which resembles Homer Simpson’s favorite treat, and a new French toast-flavored glazed doughnut will be available throughout the weekend.
Advertisement
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.