National Doughnut Day: Here’s where to get some great ones in Rhode Island

June 4 is National Doughnut Day — or National Donut day, if you prefer. And it’s a perfect time take a trip to one of these bakeries for something unique.

Today is for our childhood favorite, the morning delight, the treat that makes it necessary to have more than just a bite: the doughnut. Whether it’s old fashioned, drizzled with a sugary glaze, or stuffed with jelly or cream, Rhode Island’s bakeries are known to “go big.”

Ice Cream Sandwich Donuts at PVDonuts

PVDonuts say they aren’t the “typical donut shop,” and they proudly go over the top. They opened in 2016, and are known for introducing brioche-style doughnuts to the New England food scene. Every month they offer a new menu with seasonal offerings and doughnuts that could range from fluffy cake to edgy, pâte à choux-based batter crullers.

And on National Doughnut Day — the day that many donut shops plan their whole year around to create Instagram-worthy puffs for the masses — PVDonuts is bringing back their doughnut ice cream sandwiches: vanilla bean ice cream and doughnuts made with Dunkaroos cookies.

Also, each year, the café donates a portion of their sales on National Doughnuts Day. This year they will be donating 25 percent of their sales to the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

PVDonuts, 79 Ives St, Providence; Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pvdonuts.com.

Blueberry Lemon Basil at Knead Doughnuts

When it’s cold, opt for the Knead Doughnuts’ brown butter pecan donut, which is brioche coated in a brown butter glaze and rolled in toasted pecans. Their brioche dough is takes a full 24 hours to ferment and is made with fresh yeast, butter, and real vanilla bean.

But when the sun is shining and it’s June, try the blueberry lemon basil doughnut . It’s a smidge of lemon laced with freshly chopped basil and a glaze made with fresh blueberries. It’s made like an old fashioned doughnut so it’s rich, dense, and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Their pina colada doughnut is made similarly, but with a light and sweet pineapple glaze finished with a dash of toasted coconut.

Knead Doughnuts, 135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, Thursday to Monday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 55 Cromwell St., Providence, Friday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 333 Main St., East Greenwich, R.I., Thursday to Monday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; kneaddoughnuts.com.

Maple Bacon at Glaze ‘n Daze

Glaze ‘n Daze does the classics, but they also offer specials where they top buttercream-coated doughnuts with cereals like Fruity Pebbles or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Their apple fritter doughnut has chunks of chopped apples mixed into the dough and is topped with a honey glaze. Or try their creme brûlée special, which is a vanilla pastry cream puff with caramelized sugar torched all around the perimeter.

While bacon has seemingly made it to nearly every eatery at some point in the last decade, this shop serves a doughnut decked with a maple-brown sugar buttercream and salty, crispy, thick-cut bacon bits peppered on top. No sprinkles necessary.

Glaze N’ Daze Donuts, 39 Greenville Ave, Johnston, R.I.; Tuesday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; glazendazedonuts.com.

Donut Cakes at Allie’s Donuts

You’ve likely never seen so many sprinkles loaded onto a single doughnut until you’ve had Allie’s Donuts. It’s a family owned bakery, run by women, that’s been around since 1968, and they still know how to pack a punch.

But the real treat is their doughnut cake, which is loaded with frostings, arranged in nearly any shape, and covered with toppings.

Allie’s Donuts, 3661 Quaker Lane, North Kingstown, R.I.; Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; facebook.com/AlliesDonuts/

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.