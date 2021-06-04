Police officer goes under trying to save child in Worcester pond, reports say

A Worcester police officer went underwater while trying to rescue a child in Green Hill Pond on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.
Witnesses told WBZ that three children were struggling in the Worcester pond when they called 911 around 1:30 p.m.
At least two officers arrived on the scene and went into the water, managing to rescue two children, who, according to the news station, were taken to the hospital.
One officer was still in the water and people standing by tried to direct him to shore but “he just went right under,” a witness told WBZ.
Witnesses told MassLive that the officer was taken out of the water after a long period of time, with a blanket covering him. Later, another swimmer was pulled from the water, and their condition is not known.
A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.