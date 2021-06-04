Robber who apologized while robbing R.I. banks gets 4 years in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who apologized to bank tellers while robbing two Rhode Island banks has been sentenced to four years in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard B. Myrus said in a release that Kevin Donovan, 43, of Weymouth, pleaded guilty in December of 2019 to two counts of bank robbery.
U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith sentenced Donovan Thursday to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay $6,846.90 in restitution.
Donovan admitted that on May 23, 2019, he walked into a Citizen’s Bank branch in East Providence and handed a teller a note that read “No die packs. Sorry.”
He fled the scene with $3,475 that he grabbed from the teller draw.
A dye pack releases a spray or a chemical to ruin stolen bills and foil robberies.
Donovan also admitted to handing a note to a teller at a Citizen’s Bank branch in Pawtucket on June 4, 2019, that read “Please don’t yell, lets make this fast. It was either this or kill myself No die Packs. Quick! Very sorry.”
He left that bank with a bag containing $3,371.90 and a dye pack.
Earlier that day, Donovan had also entered a Citizens Bank branch in North Providence, gave the teller a blank note and left, prosecutors said.