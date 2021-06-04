Robber who apologized while robbing R.I. banks gets 4 years in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who apologized to bank tellers while robbing two Rhode Island banks has been sentenced to four years in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard B. Myrus said in a release that Kevin Donovan, 43, of Weymouth, pleaded guilty in December of 2019 to two counts of bank robbery.

U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith sentenced Donovan Thursday to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay $6,846.90 in restitution.