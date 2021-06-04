Three people injured in Cohasset four-vehicle crash

He also struck a Mercedes-Benz, which was driven by a 28-year-old Hull man, and then a fire hydrant and an unoccupied Chevrolet sedan, police said. The fire hydrant snapped off its base during the crash.

An 18-year-old Cohasset man was driving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck northbound in the area of 230 North Main St., allegedly at a high rate of speed, when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Lexus sedan at about 3:20 p.m., Cohasset police said in a statement.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Cohasset Friday afternoon, police said.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic extrication tools to free the driver of the Lexus, a 73-year-old Cohasset woman, from her vehicle, police said. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital along with a passenger in the Lexus and the driver of the Ford Ranger.

Police spoke with witnesses and believe the driver of the Ford may have been asleep behind the wheel prior to the crash, the statement said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

