Two police officers shot in Braintree; injuries not believed to be life-threatening, officials say

Two Braintree police officers were shot there Friday when they responded to a domestic disturbance, but authorities believe their injuries aren’t life threatening, according to town and law enforcement officials.

A statement posted to the town’s official Facebook page at 2:40 p.m. confirmed two officers were wounded during the violence that had earlier erupted in the area of McCusker Drive in Braintree.

“Earlier today Braintree Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the area of McCusker Drive,” the statement said. “The suspect fled into the woods and was subsequently apprehended. Shots were fired and two officers were transported to the hospital. The District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police will be taking over the investigation.”