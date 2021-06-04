Giuliani and prosecutors agree on former judge to review seized materials

Jones, who is in private practice, filled a similar role three years ago when she was appointed to oversee a review of materials seized by authorities during the investigation of Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer and fixer.

The proposal, which still must be approved by a federal judge, would require Jones to determine what seized materials might be covered by attorney-client privilege and should be kept from the authorities who are investigating Giuliani.

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Rudy Giuliani have recommended that Barbara Jones, a former judge in Manhattan, be appointed to review materials seized by the FBI during recent searches of Giuliani’s home and office, according to a government court filing late Thursday.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City who once served as Trump’s personal lawyer, has been under investigation over his dealings in Ukraine before the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times has reported.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the FBI have been examining whether Giuliani lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials who were assisting him in his efforts to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a leading Democratic candidate. Federal law prohibits lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Giuliani never registered.

Giuliani has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and he has said he never lobbied on behalf of the Ukrainians. He has denounced the FBI searches as a “corrupt double standard” by the Justice Department, which he said had ignored “blatant crimes” by Biden and other Democrats.

On April 28, the FBI seized 18 electronic devices, including cellphones and computers, in searches of Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and his Park Avenue office in Manhattan, according to court filings.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, citing what they called “unusually sensitive privilege issues” raised by searches of a lawyer whose clients included a former president, had asked for the appointment of a “special master” — a neutral authority who would determine whether any of the seized materials were protected by attorney-client privilege and should be kept from investigators.

The recommendation of Jones was agreed on by federal prosecutors and lawyers for Giuliani, the office of Audrey Strauss, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Paul Oetken, who has been overseeing the Giuliani matter.

Jones, a partner at the law firm Bracewell, served 17 years on the U.S. District Court in Manhattan — the court where Oetken sits — after she was appointed to the bench by former President Bill Clinton in 1995.

From 1977 to 1987, she worked as a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the office that is investigating Giuliani. (During several of the years Jones was in the office, it was led by Giuliani, who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District from 1983 to 1989.) She later served as a senior aide to Robert Morgenthau, the late Manhattan district attorney.

Although Giuliani was once a partner at the firm where Jones works, formerly known as Bracewell & Giuliani, he left before Jones arrived.

“None of the parties believe that Mr. Giuliani’s prior affiliation with Bracewell & Giuliani presents a conflict that would disqualify Judge Jones from being appointed as the special master or her firm assisting in her review,” Strauss’ office said in the letter to Oetken.

While in private practice, Jones has served as a special master, a monitor or a compliance officer in a variety of court cases and other disputes, according to her website. In Cohen’s case, her review found that only a fraction of the seized materials were privileged and should be kept from investigators. Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to campaign finance and financial crimes.

Strauss’ office, in the letter to Oetken, said that in the Cohen matter, Judge Kimba Wood, who had appointed Jones, said she had “performed her review with extraordinary efficiency and speed, while giving the parties a full opportunity to be heard.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.