Mass. reports 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 38,475 vaccinations

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated June 4, 2021, 1 hour ago
Habiba Dirrane received her first Pfizer COVID-19 shot from Dr. Saima Khan, right, at the the vaccination clinic at the Islamic Center in Wayland last month.
Habiba Dirrane received her first Pfizer COVID-19 shot from Dr. Saima Khan, right, at the the vaccination clinic at the Islamic Center in Wayland last month.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 38,475 to 7,964,898, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Thursday, when 34,846 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.5 percent of the 9,316,650 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,223,649 first shots and 3,486,286 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 254,963 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,741,249.

The department also reported 177 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 661,812. The department also reported 10 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,540.

The state said 4,735 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 193confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

It also reported that 51,152 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.1 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,952 people, bringing that total to more than 1.3 million.

The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.57 percent.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

