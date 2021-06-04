Corporate America needs to push for federal LGBTQ rights

From bans on transgender-related health care to disallowing classroom lessons about LGBTQ people, more than 250 discriminatory bills have been introduced this year in 41 states. After only six months, Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is already calling 2021 “the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history.”

So far this year, at least 27 transgender or gender nonconforming people, most of them Black or Latinx, have been murdered nationwide and in Puerto Rico. Florida is now the eighth state to prohibit transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams in schools and colleges.

This month, many of us are celebrating our hard-earned pride. We also deserve federal protection of our rights.

In a proclamation, President Biden commemorated the Stonewall Riots of June 1969, which fueled the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement, as “a call to action that continues to inspire us to live up to our Nation’s promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all.” It’s the first time since 2016 that a president has recognized Pride. In a White House statement, the Biden administration took a short victory lap in listing what it has done “to accelerate the march toward full LGBTQ+ equality.”

While no one can deny vast improvements over the hateful previous administration, Biden’s march has stalled in the Senate. Despite his campaign promise to pass the Equality Act within his first 100 days in office, we’re still waiting.

When the Supreme Court ruled last year that 1964 Civil Rights Act protections on the basis of sex also cover the LGBTQ community, expectations were raised that the Equality Act, which has been languishing since 2019, would finally become law. If passed, it would expand the landmark civil rights law to explicitly ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Yet it’s been nearly four months since the act passed in the House, overwhelmingly along party lines. And it’s highly unlikely that Democrats will get the 60 votes needed to thwart the filibuster, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s Jim Crow cudgel.

If a measly 10 Republican senators could not support a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection that endangered their lives and those of their colleagues, then it’s no surprise that they won’t endorse LGBTQ rights.

This should concern the more than 400 corporations that belong to HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. That list includes Apple, Bank of America, Amazon, General Motors, Nike, and the Boston Celtics.

“We are seeing growing support from business leaders because they understand that the Equality Act is good for their employees, good for their businesses, and good for our country,” Alphonso David, HRC’s president, said in a statement. If these companies truly believe this, then its officials should be doing more than merely saying all the right things.

Securing our rights requires more than company logos adorned in LGBTQ colors for one month every year. After decades of ignoring Pride, corporate America has mostly turned it into just another occasion overwhelmed by commercialism. Boston Pride (canceled for a second year due to the pandemic) isn’t the only such parade usually inundated with floats sponsored by banks, airlines, and department stores.

If these companies care about equality, they should pressure Republican senators to support the Equality Act by withholding their donations. When Georgia passed its voter suppression law, McConnell told corporations concerned about the anti-democratic legislation to “stay out of politics.” Yet he made it clear that he wasn’t referring to their campaign contributions. McConnell prizes power above all else; if companies close their wallets, that’s a flex McConnell can’t ignore.

Companies should also appreciate that anti-discrimination legislation has this startling effect: Studies have shown that suicide rates among LGBTQ youth drop when laws that value their rights and lives are passed.

For Biden to keep his promise to LGBTQ voters who helped him win the White House, he’s going to need Republicans to recognize that they, too, will pay a steep price for denying us our full rights.

“History isn’t something you look back at and say it was inevitable,” said Marsha P. Johnson, the late legendary Black trans activist. “It happens because people make decisions that are sometimes very impulsive and of the moment, but those moments are cumulative realities.”

We don’t need more rainbows splashed across social media; we deserve real commitment and action. Corporate America should take its cues from Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, her Latinx sister in heels, and other protesters who, in a Greenwich Village dive bar nearly 52 summers ago, arched their backs against hate and oppression and finally said, “Enough.”

