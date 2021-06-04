The film industry kept him working in Massachusetts

Re “Lights, camera, tax credits!” (Editorial, June 1): I am a lighting technician and have my own small business in the film industry. I’ve been working in the film industry since 1985, first in Puerto Rico and now in Massachusetts, where I have lived with my family since 2004. I still don’t understand why some people keep attacking the film and television incentive program and all the jobs it creates. Thanks to that program, I have a good job that can support my family.

Our industry was one of the first to go back to work during the pandemic. Last fall, I went to work for many months on the film “Don’t Look Up” while my neighbors had to stay in their homes without a job, collecting unemployment. Instead, I was able to work to pay my mortgage, put food on my family’s table, and keep our health insurance. The Senate budget proposal will end all that. If their harmful changes to the film incentive program are passed, I and so many others will have to leave the state to work, earn a living, and support our families. Has the Senate really considered the cost of that?