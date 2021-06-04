It’s too soon to drop your mask

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Governor Baker have given our country and state a bum steer. Inequities in immunization rates between communities make maskless living and full stadiums a recipe for disaster. Black and brown communities, the poor, and front-line workers who paid disproportionately and dearly with their health and lives in this pandemic remain disproportionately at risk in the pandemic’s next phase. Since the prevalence of the COVID virus is not zero and vaccine rates remain sub-par for people fitting these demographics, the changes in mask and maximum-capacity rules have massively increased the risk of coronavirus infection for all who are unimmunized. The surges ahead of us may be smaller but probably will be unfairly shouldered, again, by those who were most at risk the first time around.

By dissolving effective coronavirus protections too early, we have stoked the pandemic and undermined so much good and hard work. Our governor, unfortunately, probably had it right when he said, “I would put an asterisk on anything that says it’s over, OK?” Yet, he was willing to take a gamble on the lives of the susceptible.