Losing battles with the language

No, what I’m having trouble accepting are the corruptions of my beloved first language, which seem to get more numerous and hideous with every sunrise. I know English is a living tongue, evolving all the time, and I wouldn’t want to be like the French, with an Académiethat exterminates every creeping Anglicism , like “popcorn” or “deadline.”

I am trying hard to follow the Serenity Prayer and accept the things I cannot change. I’m not talking about the last five pandemic pounds, or my inability to sleep through the night, nor even the inane decision to change all the exit numbers on the Mass. Turnpike. I can see these are fruitless crusades, and I’ve surrendered any chance of turning them around.

But it’s a struggle. While we were busy quarantining last July, the loathsome “irregardless” was affirmed as valid by the lexicographers at Merriam-Webster. Never mind that the ‘ir’ is a useless appendage (ir•re•gard•less adverb. regardless). With the tiny caveat “non-standard,” Merriam-Webster nonetheless long ago admitted irregardless into the canon simply because “it has been in widespread and near-constant use” for decades. The tyranny of the majority, indeed.

But that’s a familiar old grumble. More recently I’ve been cringing at the popularization of “simpatico” as a stand-in for “sympathetic.” Really, no. From the Italian, simpatico simply means “nice.” You are not simpatico with my views on English usage. You find me surprisingly simpatico given this curmudgeonly column. But like many other words wrested from their original meanings (problematic comes to mind, which once meant “uncertain,” not “full of problems”), simpatico, meaning “like-minded,” is now accepted as a secondary definition.

Then there’s “fulsome,” increasingly used as a synonym for “full.” It is not; it means excessive, or overdone, as in “fulsome praise.” But in January, I saw an article in no less an authority than The Washington Post proclaiming that two face masks “offer more fulsome protection” against COVID-19 than one. To be sure, fulsome as a synonym for “abundant” was in general use in the 13th century, but just because there was a deadly plague back then too doesn’t mean we have to disinter the moldy usage today.

Where does this word inflation end? Impactful. Potentiality. Utilize. I blame the Internet, with its infinite space, for allowing simple words to balloon into blimps.

More subtle is the superfluous “of a” when modifying a noun. “He was a good of a farmer.” “This is a hard of a class.” Doubt me? Once you notice this peculiar usage you will be seeing it everywhere. A recent article in Business Insider informed readers that “people are finally figuring out how great of a place Boise is to live.”

Another nit of mine is overwriting, especially prevalent in ad copy and instructions. “Thoroughly wash the facial area.” “Place the seatback tray in the locked position.”) As the critic Paul Fussell noted in his book “Class,” overwriting is often a tipoff that a person is social climbing, thinking that fancier words are higher status (thus, “gratuity” for “tip”).

A similar insecurity underlies the pretentious use of “myself” instead of the simpler “me.” “The memo was addressed to Jean and myself,” usually signals that the writer doesn’t know whether to use “me” or “I,” so temporizes in the middle.

The word "staycation" appears in the 2009 edition of the Collegiate Dictionary at the headquarters of the Merriam-Webster dictionary publisher in Springfield, Mass. Charles Krupa

And don’t get me started on punctuation! Repeated exposure to the misuse of the apostrophe in “it’s” hasn’t made me immune from its sting. “A wise dog scratches it’s own fleas.” “Read my article in it’s entirety.” Arrgh! This common error is a puzzle to me. I understand that people figure the fleas belong to the dog, so the possessive is called for. But no one writes “Fido scratches hi’s own fleas,” or “the article is her’s,” so why the confusion over its? It’s with an apostrophe is a contraction for “it is” and nothing more. His, hers, its. That’s all you need to remember.

Sigh. At a time when we have trouble understanding one another at the deepest levels, I know that carping about English usage is a bit of self-indulgent snobbery. I’d much rather have people think clearly and listen carefully. Just to hear, and to be heard, would be such a balm. If we could achieve that, maybe I could let go of the grammar glitches, irregardless.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.