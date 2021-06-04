Only connect

A brief, highly selective history of human communication: hieroglyphics, Rosetta Stone, smoke signals, printing press, telegraph (Morse code), telephone, television, fax, e-mail, Facebook, text messaging, and now . . . Zoom, the current preferred global electronic communication and connection tool. The global pandemic and social isolation required it.
Technology allows us to virtually be there (anywhere) when we can’t be there live and in person. Humans by nature are social creatures and need to be in touch with one another. We now appreciate what we took for granted and were deprived of. Tofutti, the non-dairy frozen dessert, was created out of necessity, but it will never replace ice cream.
In life, how often do we focus on the problem, and lose the perspective of looking at the bigger picture? Very often we focus on what’s wrong (the problem) and lose sight of what’s good (the big picture).
As we reflect back on the continuing global devastation that began in 2019, let’s acknowledge and appreciate the big picture. We are still here and, gradually, will return safely to in-person connection and communication.
Bill Poznik
Hudson
The writer is a psychotherapist.