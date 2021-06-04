Only connect

A brief, highly selective history of human communication: hieroglyphics, Rosetta Stone, smoke signals, printing press, telegraph (Morse code), telephone, television, fax, e-mail, Facebook, text messaging, and now . . . Zoom, the current preferred global electronic communication and connection tool. The global pandemic and social isolation required it.

Technology allows us to virtually be there (anywhere) when we can’t be there live and in person. Humans by nature are social creatures and need to be in touch with one another. We now appreciate what we took for granted and were deprived of. Tofutti, the non-dairy frozen dessert, was created out of necessity, but it will never replace ice cream.