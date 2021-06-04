Pesticide labels raise more questions

Re “Towns to state: Halt pesticides spraying” (Page A1, June 1): Aside from the concern over PFAS-contaminated pesticides, the pesticides themselves seem problematic. Labels for Anvil 10+10 ULV and Zenivex E4 (an alternate pesticide used in spraying for mosquitoes) both contain the following warnings:

”This product is toxic to aquatic organisms, including fish and aquatic invertebrates. Runoff from treated areas or deposition of spray droplets into a body of water may be hazardous to fish and aquatic invertebrates.“

”This product is highly toxic to bees exposed to direct treatment on blooming crops or weeds.”