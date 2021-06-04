Pesticide labels raise more questions

Re “Towns to state: Halt pesticides spraying” (Page A1, June 1): Aside from the concern over PFAS-contaminated pesticides, the pesticides themselves seem problematic. Labels for Anvil 10+10 ULV and Zenivex E4 (an alternate pesticide used in spraying for mosquitoes) both contain the following warnings:
”This product is toxic to aquatic organisms, including fish and aquatic invertebrates. Runoff from treated areas or deposition of spray droplets into a body of water may be hazardous to fish and aquatic invertebrates.“
”This product is highly toxic to bees exposed to direct treatment on blooming crops or weeds.”
Can I assume that these pesticides are also toxic to other invertebrates? That would include favored insects, such as bees and butterflies, plus lobsters and other marine invertebrates. And since insects are an essential food source for birds and other wildlife, won’t they also be impacted? Are fewer mosquitoes worth the price of a tattered ecosystem, in addition to the human health implications?
I think the state owes us an answer to these questions.
Andrea Golden
Arlington