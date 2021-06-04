Home of the Week: In Easton, a church-turned-Masonic Temple-turned house

$1,200,000
This home has had three epochs.
Built in 1892 for what is now Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, this building then became the home base of the Paul Dean Lodge of the Freemasons in 1960, and served that role for roughly 45 years. Its third iteration commenced in 2005, when a down-to-the-studs renovation was launched, creating what is now a private home mixing Moorish, contemporary, industrial, and farmhouse styles with scattered relics of its earlier eras.
The front entrance is a classic Greek Revival with a sharply angled triangular pediment supported by four columns, forming a front porch. The front door is topped by a complementary pediment. The solar panels are new, and the steeple is gone.
A double-wide door with six panes of translucent glass opens into a foyer that affords a teaser of the home’s open layout: a roughly 1,313-square-foot recreation room that is nearly as wide as it is long. There are metal support poles, but it is really one large room that benefits from a line of windows on each wall.
Just off the foyer, there is also the first of the home’s three full baths. This one is more industrial farmhouse in nature, with a three-faucet wall-mounted sink, a urinal, a half wall with beadboard wainscotting, and a standalone shower.
Back in the recreation room, a pair of wooden doors on the far end opens into a kitchen with a contemporary feel and plenty of elbow room: The listing agent estimates there is 90-plus feet of granite countertop in the 446-square-foot room. Other highlights: an oval counter with two sinks; a high-end six-burner gas stove with a double oven and a griddle; hardwood flooring; an informal dining area; open shelving; and an adjoining mudroom with access to the backyard.
Stairs in the mudroom and in the foyer lead to the second floor, which, like its twin below, offers a large open space. This one, known as the great room, is smaller (998 square feet) but indeed great. It has elaborate columns, a 25-foot-high barrel ceiling, and a working gas fireplace. There is much to see: Windows line two walls, one wall boasts a Moorish balcony with dreamy double doors, and the final wall holds stairs with beautiful newel posts and vertical wire balusters, a feature found on stairways in much of the home. The space serves as a family/dining room. A sitting area, found around the corner toward the front of the home, is nearly 200 square feet and a great place to relax with a book.
The guest suite off the great room also has a sitting area. The 385-square-foot space, entered via a Moorish antique door, has three windows, a single-door closet, and a Carrara marble bath with another closet and a tub/shower combination.
On the other side of the great room, a set of Moorish double doors open into a living/media room with surround sound, and a single door leads to a bar with wine and beverage refrigerators (one is being replaced), a dishwasher, an ice maker, a sink, and the entrance to a half bath with a pink pedestal sink and elephant sconces.
A laundry room with a new steam washer and dryer and an office with chalk paint walls complete this floor.
Stairs in the great room lead to the owner suite or to the property’s third and fourth bedrooms (both 213 square feet). The owner suite looks out to the backyard, the final two bedrooms the street. The curvy bedroom pair has no connection to the suite, making it look as if they may have been repurposed choir lofts. A pastel stained-glass six-pointed star adorns the stairwell between the pair.
The owner bedroom is some 360 square feet and has recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, a 10-by-14 walk-in closet, and a sitting area. The en-suite bath features aqua ceramic tile on the walls, slate flooring , custom vanities made of dressers with vessel sinks, a skylight, and a steam shower room with a honed marble cooldown bed and multiple shower heads.
The walk-up attic is accessed from the owner suite, and the basement is a crawlspace.
The listing agent, Christina Bolton of Stuart St. James in Boston, said the owner would like to sell the home mostly furnished. The home, which sits on 0.18 of an acre, has air conditioning.
