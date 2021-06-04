Home of the Week: In Easton, a church-turned-Masonic Temple-turned house

Year built 1892; converted 2007

Square feet 6,265

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes $10,251 (2021)

This home has had three epochs.

Built in 1892 for what is now Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, this building then became the home base of the Paul Dean Lodge of the Freemasons in 1960, and served that role for roughly 45 years. Its third iteration commenced in 2005, when a down-to-the-studs renovation was launched, creating what is now a private home mixing Moorish, contemporary, industrial, and farmhouse styles with scattered relics of its earlier eras.

Advertisement

The front entrance is a classic Greek Revival with a sharply angled triangular pediment supported by four columns, forming a front porch. The front door is topped by a complementary pediment. The solar panels are new, and the steeple is gone.

North Easton Masonic Temple - Paul Dean Lodge at 16 Williams St. Easton, MA. Courtesy of Massachusetts Historical Commission

A double-wide door with six panes of translucent glass opens into a foyer that affords a teaser of the home’s open layout: a roughly 1,313-square-foot recreation room that is nearly as wide as it is long. There are metal support poles, but it is really one large room that benefits from a line of windows on each wall.

The finished recreation room. David Ward

Just off the foyer, there is also the first of the home’s three full baths. This one is more industrial farmhouse in nature, with a three-faucet wall-mounted sink, a urinal, a half wall with beadboard wainscotting, and a standalone shower.

This bathroom features waist-high beadboard wainscotting and a wide, wall-mounted sink with three faucets. David Ward

Back in the recreation room, a pair of wooden doors on the far end opens into a kitchen with a contemporary feel and plenty of elbow room: The listing agent estimates there is 90-plus feet of granite countertop in the 446-square-foot room. Other highlights: an oval counter with two sinks; a high-end six-burner gas stove with a double oven and a griddle; hardwood flooring; an informal dining area; open shelving; and an adjoining mudroom with access to the backyard.

Advertisement

The island has stainless-steel appliances and seating. David Ward

Stairs in the mudroom and in the foyer lead to the second floor, which, like its twin below, offers a large open space. This one, known as the great room, is smaller (998 square feet) but indeed great. It has elaborate columns, a 25-foot-high barrel ceiling, and a working gas fireplace. There is much to see: Windows line two walls, one wall boasts a Moorish balcony with dreamy double doors, and the final wall holds stairs with beautiful newel posts and vertical wire balusters, a feature found on stairways in much of the home. The space serves as a family/dining room. A sitting area, found around the corner toward the front of the home, is nearly 200 square feet and a great place to relax with a book.

The main living area is open and has a balcony on one end and ... David Ward

The guest suite off the great room also has a sitting area. The 385-square-foot space, entered via a Moorish antique door, has three windows, a single-door closet, and a Carrara marble bath with another closet and a tub/shower combination.

This bathroom offers a skirted marble counter and a tub-shower combination. David Ward

On the other side of the great room, a set of Moorish double doors open into a living/media room with surround sound, and a single door leads to a bar with wine and beverage refrigerators (one is being replaced), a dishwasher, an ice maker, a sink, and the entrance to a half bath with a pink pedestal sink and elephant sconces.

Advertisement

The kitchen has two beverage refrigerators. David Ward

This colorful bathroom features a pink pedestal sink and a golden ceiling. David Ward

A laundry room with a new steam washer and dryer and an office with chalk paint walls complete this floor.

The home office has a chandelier and chalk paint walls. David Ward

Stairs in the great room lead to the owner suite or to the property’s third and fourth bedrooms (both 213 square feet). The owner suite looks out to the backyard, the final two bedrooms the street. The curvy bedroom pair has no connection to the suite, making it look as if they may have been repurposed choir lofts. A pastel stained-glass six-pointed star adorns the stairwell between the pair.

A stained-glass window graces one stairwell. David Ward

The owner bedroom is some 360 square feet and has recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, a 10-by-14 walk-in closet, and a sitting area. The en-suite bath features aqua ceramic tile on the walls, slate flooring , custom vanities made of dressers with vessel sinks, a skylight, and a steam shower room with a honed marble cooldown bed and multiple shower heads.

One of the home's four bedrooms. David Ward

This bathroom has a vessel sink and an aqua square-tile backsplash. David Ward

The walk-up attic is accessed from the owner suite, and the basement is a crawlspace.

The listing agent, Christina Bolton of Stuart St. James in Boston, said the owner would like to sell the home mostly furnished. The home, which sits on 0.18 of an acre, has air conditioning.

See more photos of the home below:

The kitchen offers open shelving. David Ward

This bath, one of four in the home, has a standalone shower. David Ward

The walk-in closet has wire shelving. David Ward

Elaborate tile work in the of the showers. David Ward

The back patio. David Ward

This living area has harwood flooring and a recessed lighting. David Ward

The interior is open with recessed lighting. David Ward

One of the home's stairwells. David Ward

The grounds offer mature landscaping. David Ward

A room that served multiple purposes and features Art Deco sconces. David Ward

The main room has a fireplace. David Ward

and stairs on the other. David Ward

The columned entrance. David Ward

The entrance to this living area has double doors. David Ward

The space boasts an ornate, double-door entrance. David Ward

A bedroom with a high ceiling. David Ward

This bedroom has recessed lighting and an ornate door. David Ward

The informal dining area. David Ward

The formal dining room. David Ward

The balcony overlooks the main living area. David Ward

The owner bath has a standalone shower. David Ward

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.