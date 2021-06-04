Carter Rice rallies BC High lacrosse to riveting OT win over St. John’s Prep

“I blacked out for a second,” said Rice, a Milton resident. “I saw an open lane for a second down the middle, they gave me the top side of my left hand and I just let it go. Shots weren’t falling for me all day so I knew that I had to get it done in the end.”

The host Eagles rallied with a pair of goals in the final 37 seconds to force overtime on Morrissey Blvd. Then with 1:23 remaining in the extra session, Syracuse University-bound senior Carter Rice dodged a defender and flung an unstoppable shot for the winner by the left ear of goalie Kaden Quirk for a thrilling 8-7 Catholic Conference lacrosse victory.

Entering the fourth quarter of 4-4 game against second-ranked St. John’s Prep Friday night, Marcus Craigwell had a simple directive for his Boston College High attack: shoot by the goaltender’s ear.

After shutting down Prep (11-1) on the first possession of OT, BC High (8-1) gained control and swung the ball around the outside to Rice. After an initial hop-step, Rice charged downhill and ended the game.

“That’s the type of player he is: he gives it all, he’s disappointed in himself when he makes mistakes, but at the same token he knows his offensive ability, took advantage, and finished,” said Craigwell.

With 37 seconds left in regulation, Rice beat his defender down the middle and found junior attack Tim Rogers of Weymouth wide open on the right side of the goal. Rogers whipped the ball into the back of the net for a 7-6 game. Sophomore attack Will Emsing (Norwell) potted the equalizer to force overtime on a center-box step-down with 7.4 seconds remaining.

“Our defense battled, our defense kept us in it for three quarters, and near the end of the game, I just needed our offense to settle, run our stuff, and take full advantage,” said Craigwell.

After falling to Prep in a lopsided 14-5 affair on May 17, sixth-ranked BC rallied around its defense to make key stops and open opportunities for their offense.

Senior goaltender Jamie Horton (Scituate) made 13 saves, backstopping a zone defense that made adjustments to neutralize attackers stepping down to shoot and take away cutters through the middle.

“The boys love him, he’s one of our captains,” said BC High assistant coach Mike O’Brien, speaking on Horton’s play in net. “He played lights-out tonight and had a bunch of unbelievable saves.”

Jimmy Ayers led Prep with two goals and Tommy Sarni had a three-point night. “It was a great June lacrosse game,” said St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon. “Both teams battled from start to finish.”

Mashpee 18, Sturgis West 8 — Jack Howard scored eight goals and Gabe Pereira tallied three and three assists for the visiting Falcons (7-3) in the nonleague win. Caeser Hendricks (4 goals), Jack Stone (1 goal), Dominic Matteodo (4 assists) and Kayden Eaton (13 saves) sparked Mashpee.

Newburyport 11, Pentucket 3 — Senior Ryan Cottone (2 goals, 4 assists), sophomore attack Ole Pons (3 goals, 1 assist), and senior midfielder Andrew Cullen (3 goals, 1 assist) led the Clippers (8-1) to the Cape Ann win. Junior goalie Ryan Portalla registered 10 saves in goal.

Baseball

Austin Prep 4, BC High 2 — After registering a strikeout on a backdoor curveball to get out of the jam in the sixth inning, Austin Prep junior captain Evan Blanco could not hide his satisfaction while peering at the BC High dugout.

Pitching two innings of relief, the University of Virginia-bound lefthander struck out four to preserve the nonleague win for the third-ranked Cougars (12-1) in the nonleague matchup at Monan Park.

“Tonight was one of those nights where everybody stepped up,” said Austin Prep coach JP Pollard. “We have a lot of young kids on this team, but in a game like that, you got to give it to veteran leadership, and that’s what Blanco is. He’s our captain for a reason, I think that’s what he showed tonight. [Jake] Zawatsky is a freshman, he’s going to be that guy for us in the future. It’s good for him to get big game experience like this right now.”

Zawatsky got the start against No. 16 BC High (4-6) and went five frames, allowing two runs (one earned), surrendering seven hits, four walks, and striking out one.

Junior captain Ernie Little (Melrose) and junior Will Burns (Reading) paced the offense; Little was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a walk, while Burns went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run, and a walk. Will Burns had an RBI triple and Nick Saunders had an RBI double with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to break the 2-2 tie.

Arlington 5, Reading 4 — With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Evan O’Rourke was hit by a pitch, forcing in the winning run to lift the Spyponders (9-1) to the Middlesex League victory. In the seventh, O’Rourke hit a triple and scored on a sac fly by Max Garner to knot the game at 4-4.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Newburyport 1 — Ryan Hutchinson hurled 6 2/3 hitless innings as the Generals (10-2) earned the Cape Ann win.

Revere 8, Lynn English 6 — Sophomore Mikey Popp smashed a go-ahead grand slam to help the host Patriots (3-2) climb above .500 in the Greater Boston League. Senior Kasey Cummings got the start for Revere and struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings.

Westport 14, Bristol Aggie 0 — Freshman Luke Finglas tossed five hitless innings for the Wildcats (6-1) in the Mayflower Conference win, striking out eight and walking one. Finglas and Burt each punched out three hits and Will Souza had two hits and two RBIs.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cohasset 17, Hingham 7 — The 10th-ranked Skippers (8-3) won their nonleague matchup against the 13th-ranked Harbormen thanks to the high-scoring performances of Kate Cunning (6 goals), Laney Larsen (4 goals), and Kira Fulton (4 goals).

Ipswich 16, Hamilton-Wenham 3 — Senior Cayla Greenleaf scored six goals and assisted on six more in the Cape Ann League win for the Tigers (7-1).

Nantucket 12, Martha’s Vineyard 11 — Evelyn Fey’s goal in the final minutes of the Cape & Islands matchup pushed the host Whalers (3-2) past the Vineyarders.

Newburyport 17, Pentucket 11 — Despite seven fourth-quarter goals from Pentucket, the seventh-ranked Clippers (8-0) continued their undefeated run and registered another Cape Ann League win behind a five-goal performance from Sam King.

Softball

Arlington 8, Belmont 1 — The Spy Ponders (7-3) closed out the regular season with their sixth straight win and earned the second seed in the Liberty Division for the Middlesex Tournament.

Danvers 5, Gloucester 2 — Lily Eldridge (home run, 2 RBIs) and Becky Zellin (2 RBIs) led the visiting Falcons (6-4) past the Fishermen for a Northeastern Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 15, Barnstable 3 — Charleigh Hicks struck out 12 in six innings for the host Dolphins (6-5) and Tess Labelle went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs to help grab the Cape & Islands League win.

Lynn Classical 15, Medford 3 — The Rams (4-2) remained undefeated in the Greater Boston League behind three RBIs apiece from junior Izzy Faeffler (2-for-3) and senior Kylie Poisson (2-for-5).

Middleborough 12, New Bedford 0 — Sophomore Cassidy Machado set the tone offensively and defensively for the third-ranked Sachems (13-0), earning the win in the circle, scattering three hits over five innings and striking out 10. Machado was also 3-for-4 with four RBI at the plate in the non-league victory.

Boys’ tennis

Pentucket 3, Newburyport 2 — Stratton Seymour, Ben Brookhart, and Kyle Greason picked up points in all three singles matches. Greason, an eighth grader, clinched the Cape Ann victory for the Sachems (1-5) with his three-set win.

Girls’ tennis

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Stang 2 — Kylie McDonald and Katherine Millett won their second doubles match to lead the Cougars (8-2) to the Catholic Central victory.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0 — Sky Jara (6-0, 6-1), Brynn McKechnie (6-2, 6-1), and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) picked up points at singles while the duos of Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins (6-2, 6-1) and Allison Campbell/Abby Simon (6-3, 6-1) took care of business in doubles earning the Generals (7-2) the Cape Ann win.

Nauset 4, Falmouth 1 — Francesca Lily (6-1, 6-0) and Nicole Boyce (6-0, 6-0) picked up points at second and third singles and the duos of Lily Nannini/Heather Peterson (6-2, 6-1) and Michelle Henault/Cristin Schadt (6-0, 6-0) secured wins at first and second doubles to power the Warriors (5-4) to the Cape & Islands League victory.

John’s Aaron Saporito (4) knelt for this dig in the first set against BC High. But his decision not to go for the dig in the third set helped propel the Eagles to the win. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Boys’ volleyball

St. John’s Prep 3, BC High 1 — The host Eagles (7-0) had to dig deep — and in one huge moment, avoid a dig — to gut out a Catholic Conference win over BC High (5-4) on senior night.

Senior defensive specialist Aaron Saporito went to save an attack, and in a judgement call, slid on his knees to let the ball land out of bounds, securing a decisive 25-23 win in the third set. The pivotal point led host Prep to a 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13 triumph on Connaughton Court.

“I just made that call very, very last-minute,” Saporito said. “I was down on my knees … that was pretty cool.” “He has really good court sense, so he knows where to go and where the court ends,” said Prep coach Kara Brown.

“He sort of started his dive and realized, this is the end of the court, and he stopped. “It was just – a kid who has played a lot of volleyball, knows the game really well and knows where the court is.”

St. John’s Prep scored seven straight points to close out the first set, but BC High flipped the script with great play around the net in its lone set win. After the pivotal third set, host Prep settled in, using a 9-1 run to help propel the squad to the Catholic Conference victory.

Brown said the frenetic energy from both the crowd and opposition provided a teaching moment.

“You start seeing a lot more of the mental aspect develop in games like this,” Brown said. “Athletically, we’re gifted, but can you keep what’s between your ears doing what it needs to be doing? I think you saw moments where we went up and down there, but I think we finally reined it back in.”

Needham 3, Brookline 0 — The No. 1 Rockets (13-0) battled back from a 23-18 hole to win the first set, 25-23, and put away the Bay State Conference match with 25-22 and 25-20 wins to remain undefeated.

New Bedford 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Ryan Dosenberg (6 kills) and Andre Maldonado (5 kills) spearheaded the attack for the Whalers (2-10) in the South Alliance home win. Freshman Carter Barbosa tallied two aces and an assist in his varsity debut.

Ethan Fuller reported from St. John’s Prep. Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and AJ Traub also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.