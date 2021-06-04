Cannons Cross Lacrosse Club fall to Redwoods in debut

FOXBOROUGH — After months of buildup and anticipation, Cannons Lacrosse Club made its Premier Lacrosse League debut against Redwoods Lacrosse Club on Friday at Gillette Stadium.

Paul Rabil scored three goals in the second half, helping the Cannons erase an 8-5 halftime deficit. The Cannons led, 11-8, with 7:46 left in the game, but the Redwoods rallied late to steal one.

Though the loss soured an otherwise memorable night for the club, it was still a momentous occasion for those involved and the league as a whole. Formerly the Boston Cannons in Major League Lacrosse – and the league’s 2020 champions – the Cannons joined the PLL as part of a relaunch and became the league’s eighth team.