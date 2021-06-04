Central Mass ADs unveil ‘district’ spring tournament in advance of MIAA postseason

The idea is to test out the viability of continuing to crown Central Mass. champions in multiple sports beginning next year, when MIAA sectional tournaments across the state are eliminated in the switch to the statewide plan approved by member schools in February 2020.

In a virtual meeting Friday, the CMADA announced seedings for a pilot program for sectional tournaments with athletic directors and tournament directors. Much like league tournaments being played in many parts of Eastern Mass., the CMADA tournaments are part of the official regular season, and all records will count toward MIAA tournament qualification.

The MIAA’s statewide tournament structure doesn’t begin until the fall. But the Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association is using the unique circumstances of the 2021 spring season to take a look at how sectional brackets might still work going forward.

Nipmuc AD Chris Schmidt, the District 2 chair, called it the “brainchild” of Shrewsbury AD Jay Costa, the District 3 chair, and also credited CMADA vice president Pete Jones, the AD at Marlborough’s Advanced Math and Science Academy.

“One thing I’ve certainly recognized in my time in CMass is the desire to keep that traditional “district,” that old District E, as they called it,” Schmidt said. “Those traditional rivalries, there’s a real appetite to have those and maintain those. Obviously moving forward with the statewide tournament those will go away, so this was a way to keep those going.”

The Central Mass. tournaments are open to all schools, with no qualifying standard other than a maximum of 16 teams in each bracket. Schools needed to opt in by May 22 and pay a $50 entry fee per sport.

Baseball and softball each will feature four divisions, with three divisions in boys’ and girls’ tennis, two divisions for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, and one for boys’ volleyball. Divisions were aligned based on enrollment while also using a “Competitive Equity Tool.” Vocational schools were placed one division below their enrollment.

Tournament play will begin Monday across Central Mass., and must be completed by June 16. Higher seeds will host through the quarterfinal rounds in baseball/softball, semifinals for lacrosse/tennis, and throughout the boys’ volleyball tournament.

A girls’ golf tournament was held Wednesday at Juniper Hills in Northborough, with Westborough as the team champion and Georgia Beland (Notre Dame Academy) winning the individual title.

More than 70 percent of all Central Mass. teams are taking part in the pilot tournaments across the seven sports, broken down as follows:

▪ Baseball: 47 of 62 (75.8 percent)

▪ Softball: 46 of 64 (71.9 percent)

▪ Boys’ lacrosse: 21 of 31 (67.8 percent)

▪ Girls’ lacrosse: 26 of 30 (86.7 percent)

▪ Boys’ tennis: 24 of 35 (68.6 percent)

▪ Girls’ tennis: 27 of 42 (64.3 percent)

▪ Boys’ volleyball: 6 of 17 (35.3 percent)

Because of various conflicts inside and outside schools, particularly going later into June and even up to July 3, some programs chose not to opt in to the MIAA postseason, but will compete in the CMADA tournaments.

“If you look at the timing, it was tough,” said Schmidt, adding that only two Nipmuc teams will play in MIAA tournaments. “We allowed our coaches and teams to make their own decisions.”

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.