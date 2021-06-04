fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS WRESTLING | ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: Hopkinton’s Will Tedsone headlines Athletes of the Week

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated June 4, 2021, 35 minutes ago

Anthony Nichols, Swampscott/Marblehead — With his pin, the 195-pound freshman from Swampscott helped push the Big Blue past Northeastern Conference rival Beverly, 42-33, to gain first place in the league.

Sam Oppedisano, Hingham — The sophomore’s pin at 182 pounds on Wednesday night against Patriot League rival Duxbury gave the Harbormen a 39-38 win.

Trent Rennie, Foxborough — In Thursday’s 36-26 Hockomock League victory over Sharon, the senior 220-pounder scored a key 7-2 decision to help the Warriors maintain a tie for first place in the Davenport Division with North Attleborough.

Will Tedstone, Hopkinton — The senior 160-pounder picked up two wins via pin last Friday and this Thursday in a pair of Tri-Valley League victories over Ashland.

