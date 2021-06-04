EMass wrestling: Hopkinton’s Will Tedsone headlines Athletes of the Week

Anthony Nichols, Swampscott/Marblehead — With his pin, the 195-pound freshman from Swampscott helped push the Big Blue past Northeastern Conference rival Beverly, 42-33, to gain first place in the league.

Sam Oppedisano, Hingham — The sophomore’s pin at 182 pounds on Wednesday night against Patriot League rival Duxbury gave the Harbormen a 39-38 win.